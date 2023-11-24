1 in 5 executives question their own data protection programs
In this Help Net Security video, Tanneasha Gordon, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory’s data & privacy leader, discusses how many executives realize that trust is crucial to driving brand value and earning sustained customer loyalty.
Privacy programs, data protection safeguards, and governance processes are all risk and compliance levers of trust that can build brand equity with consumers, engender confidence in regulators, and increase shareholder value.
A recent Deloitte poll found that:
- 21% of executives involved in their organizations’ digital trust programs lack confidence in the effectiveness of those programs
- 48.7%, however, say their organization plans to increase the time and effort put into these programs in months to come
- Yet, 21.4% say that coordination of their organizations’ leaders is lacking.