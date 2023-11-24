1 in 5 executives question their own data protection programs

In this Help Net Security video, Tanneasha Gordon, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory’s data & privacy leader, discusses how many executives realize that trust is crucial to driving brand value and earning sustained customer loyalty.

Privacy programs, data protection safeguards, and governance processes are all risk and compliance levers of trust that can build brand equity with consumers, engender confidence in regulators, and increase shareholder value.

A recent Deloitte poll found that: