What custom GPTs mean for the future of phishing

OpenAI is putting more power into the hands of users of GenAI, allowing them to create their custom AI agents without writing code. These custom GPTs are the latest leap forward in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, but this highly tailorable yet easily accessible capability creates a powerful tool for attackers to exploit.

In this Help Net Security video, Tal Zamir, CTO of Perception Point, believes this will be a powerful tool malicious actors will use to amp up phishing campaigns, as they’ll gain an efficient way to boost customized phishing email output beyond their use of traditional ChatGPT.

With added features like Actions, OpenAI empowers GPTs to hook into external services for accessing emails, databases, and more, potentially streamlining phishing campaigns so that hackers can allow their custom GPT model to do all the work for them.