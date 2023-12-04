Maximizing cybersecurity on a budget

A cybersecurity budget is an allocation of resources, both financial and otherwise, dedicated to protecting an organization’s digital assets from cyber threats. This includes funds for security software, hardware, training, and personnel.

A well-structured cybersecurity budget ensures that an organization is adequately prepared to detect, prevent, and respond to potential cyberattacks, thereby minimizing the risk of data breaches and other security incidents.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which cybersecurity experts talk about the essential components of a cybersecurity budget.

