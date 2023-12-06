Lenovo and Microsoft join forces to simplify security deployments

Lenovo and Microsoft are working together to help organizations operate more securely across their devices, users, apps, data, networks, and cloud services through a subscription-based Cyber Resiliency as a Service (CRaaS) offering.

The offering enables Lenovo to build next generation security solutions and services directly on Microsoft technology including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Defender, and Microsoft Sentinel to simplify security deployments and enhance security posture to help prevent, detect, and recover from potentially disruptive cyber events.

CRaaS addresses growing security challenges for businesses of all sizes. Lenovo’s global annual survey of CIOs found that data privacy/security (68%) and cybersecurity/ransomware (68%) are the top two challenges businesses find most difficult to address.

With hundreds of different security tools to choose from, businesses are challenged to deploy disparate solutions into a cohesive security architecture. CRaaS will simplify the enterprise security ecosystem by offering a comprehensive solution that brings the full power of the Microsoft security stack and is fully managed by Lenovo. Offering security features through an as-a-Service consumption model will offload labor and time-intensive tasks to free up customers and reduce overhead costs.

“Lenovo’s customers want broad protection and visibility across their organizations, a zero-trust approach, and automated security and compliance, all while streamlining their vendor relationships and effectively managing technology costs. Cyber Resiliency as a Service is our comprehensive solution to help organizations effectively contend with sophisticated and frequent cyberattacks while also tackling other cybersecurity challenges like regulatory compliance and budget constraints,” said Marc Wheelhouse, Chief Security Officer, Lenovo Solutions and Services Group.

CRaaS will be enriched by Lenovo’s participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview. Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes.

It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft’s unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals. To learn more, read Microsoft’s announcement.

“Security is one of the most pressing issues of our time and is key to driving business transformation and growth,” said Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security Business Development. “Together with Lenovo, we will empower organizations to be more resilient, secure, and productive with end-to-end, AI-powered security solutions and services.”

CRaaS is the latest offering in Lenovo’s commitment to help protect customers and their sensitive data, complementing its Security by Design practice which safeguards devices throughout the product development lifecycle, and Lenovo ThinkShield, which delivers advanced security features across Lenovo’s portfolio of hardware, software, and services.

CRaaS aligns with the CIS top 18 critical controls for cyber defense and provides:

Continuous risk assessment

Automated security updates & patches

Dynamic threat intelligence

Active incident response and management

Regular compliance audits

Data backup and recovery services

Lenovo’s suite of CRaaS security services is targeted for global availability by April 2024.