1Kosmos partners with AWS to offer MFA for customer use cases

1Kosmos announced it has completed the integration of its 1Kosmos BlockID platform with Amazon Cognito.

As an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, 1Kosmos enables Amazon customers to seamlessly add passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) to their customer-facing web and mobile application journeys.

Customers can deploy and directly procure BlockID from the AWS Marketplace to implement phishing resistant passwordless MFA on AWS Cognito that delivers a frictionless user experience through non-spoofable, live biometrics with verified identity. The BlockID cloud service is designed to prevent identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering a convenient, frictionless login experience.

“Unlike traditional passwordless and MFA platforms, 1Kosmos BlockID uses identity-based verification to transparently authenticate users and prevent account compromise and fraud,” said Huzefa Olia, COO for 1Kosmos. “This integration with Amazon Cognito makes it fast and easy for Amazon customers to add a flexible array of MFA options to end user journeys based on their unique identity assurance and security requirements.”

BlockID MFA supports biometric authentication including TouchID (fingerprint) and FaceID with liveness detection, as well as one-time passwords (OTP) via SMS and email, time-based one-time password (TOTP) from a linked mobile authenticator, and push notifications. This enables Amazon customers to choose the MFA methods best suited to the needs of their application ecosystem.

About 1Kosmos BlockID

The 1Kosmos BlockID platform verifies user identity for straight-through onboarding of customers, workers and citizens. It creates a reusable digital wallet for high assurance authentication into digital services and instant validation of end-user qualifications, competencies, authority, and more.

A unique privacy-by-design architecture centered around a private and permissioned blockchain eliminates centralized honeypots of end user personal identifiable information (PII), simplifying compliance to privacy mandates such as GDPR and providing organizations tamper evident verification to always know the identity behind devices accessing applications, data and services.

BlockID has attained certification to NIST 800-63-3 and UKDAIF via Kantara, FIDO2 and iBeta’s PAD Level 2 guidelines. It is delivered as a stand alone or embedded cloud service or via a managed service as a Credential Service Provider for residents.

Availability

1Kosmos BlockID for Amazon Cognito is available immediately on the AWS marketplace.