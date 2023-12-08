New infosec products of the week: December 8, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Atsign, Daon, Global Integrity, Living Security, Panther Labs, Searchlight Cyber, and Varonis.

Varonis enhances DSPM capabilities with Azure and AWS support

Varonis Systems has expanded capabilities for cloud databases and object storage in AWS and Azure. This release accelerates customers’ data security posture management (DSPM) initiatives with deeper risk visibility, advanced threat detection, and automated remediation for multi-cloud environments.

Living Security Unify Go improves human risk management

Unify Go builds upon and extends beyond security awareness, training, and phishing. Rather than focusing on compliance-based outcomes such as click and completion rates, Unify Go enables security teams to identify areas of the workforce that are most susceptible to social engineering, such as phishing, based on actual email behavior rather than phishing simulations alone.

Searchlight Cyber launches Exposure Data view in DarkIQ

Searchlight Cyber has launched a new Exposure Data view in DarkIQ, collating 450+ billion dark web data points from data breaches and malware infection to help organizations spot threats related to their business long before they trigger detection systems or firewalls.

Daon xSentinel minimizes generative AI voice fraud

xSentinel generates a signal to potential fraud that is more accurate than traditional audible cues, effectively stripping away the advantage that cloned voice generators provide for bad actors. Seconds after a caller begins speaking, the proprietary algorithms detect various cues that could indicate a digitally generated voice.

Global Integrity QTel protects voice, messaging, and video conversations

Combining mobile apps with a secure, hardened network ecosystem, QTel leverages peer-to-peer encryption technology designed to prevent man/machine-in-the-middle attacks. This protects all communications and information exchanged between QTel from being spoofed or compromised and eliminates eavesdropping and other external threats.

Panther Labs introduces Security Data Lake Search and Splunk Integration capabilities

Together, Panther’s Security Data Lake Search and Splunk Integration unlock the full potential of high-volume, high-value cloud log streaming data. With cloud-native search capabilities and high-performance detections built on existing Splunk infrastructure, security teams can now ingest all of their logs and operate with the agility necessary to drive better security outcomes.

Atsign releases SSH No Ports 4.0 with Windows support and SDK

SSH No Ports cryptographically secures previously exposed services which mitigates against TCP attacks by removing the need for web servers/daemons to be listening on external interfaces. It does all this while still allowing full access by authorized people. This major update expands support to Windows, adding to the existing support for MacOS and Linux.