Veeam adds BaaS capabilities for Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365

Veeam Software has expanded its relationship with Microsoft. Veeam is making it easier for customers to protect Microsoft 365 with Cirrus by Veeam which brings the ease and flexibility of Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) for Microsoft 365.

Utilizing the power and reliability of the industry leading Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 and our track record and experience with close to 18 million Microsoft 365 users under protection, these new BaaS capabilities, will include support for Microsoft 365 Backup Storage to give Microsoft customers the industry’s most popular data protection and ransomware recovery capabilities.

“Businesses today need the confidence that their critical business data is protected,” said Danny Allan, CTO at Veeam.

“We’re delighted to extend the advanced capabilities we use to protect close to 18 million Microsoft 365 users by integrating with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage. The recent addition of our BaaS offering for Microsoft 365 underlines our commitment to continuing to deliver new features and capabilities that take advantage of the power and reliability of the Veeam Data Platform which keeps businesses running,” Allan continued.

Veeam recently previewed this new integration with Microsoft 365 Backup Storage at Microsoft Ignite. The live demo highlighted the potential to restore large amounts of Microsoft 365 data, enabling organizations to minimize downtime following a ransomware attack or other data loss threat.

“Microsoft 365 Backup Storage provides high-speed point-in-time recovery for data stored in Microsoft 365 environments so customers can react and respond to the latest cybersecurity threats confidently,” said Richard Riley, GM, Low Code and Content Services, Microsoft.

“Integration with Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 delivers our joint customers radical resilience with fast backup and restore of critical business data to keep Microsoft 365 users productive,” Riley added.

Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 is the leader in Microsoft 365 backup and is being used to protect close to 18 million users. This adoption reflects customers’ shared responsibility to own and protect their critical Microsoft 365 data across services including Microsoft Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams.

Customers can now choose from several options in how they wish to utilize Veeam and manage Microsoft 365: