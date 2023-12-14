Ivanti partners with Workato to boost operational efficiency for customers

By integrating their technologies, Ivanti Neurons for ITSM and Workato’s Embedded Platform, the two companies will enable Ivanti customers to implement integrations with a wide variety of third-party applications.

Using a no-code approach, this seamless integration streamlines workflows, boosts operational efficiency, increases productivity, and accelerates business growth while enabling customers to quickly build third-party integrations, e.g., with HR solutions, Developer tools, ITOM tools, or IT Security tools.

“Our partnership with Ivanti will allow its customers to easily customize their integration experience based on their needs,” said Nam Le, VP, Embedded Platform at Workato. “With the ability to build, connect and leverage robust connectors to their preferred applications and automate workflows across them, this partnership reinforces Ivanti’s commitment to its customers’ success. As a company that values collaboration and innovation, we’re excited to be partnering with Ivanti.”

Ivanti continues to innovate, work with best-in-class organizations, and bring automation to its entire product suite. As a leader in iPaaS, Workato was an easy choice as it addresses expanded use cases through intelligent integrations and workflow automation while providing augmented business outcomes. For customers, it offers easy setup, speed-to-value and a comprehensive solution.

“Workato’s integration with Ivanti Neurons for ITSM allows our customers to access thousands of connectors and pre-build recipes to create relevant integrations quickly – helping to reduce cost for customers, support their growth journey and increase TTV,” said Sirjad Parakkat, VP, Engineering at Ivanti. “This partnership further enhances our automation, low-code/no-code capabilities and enables our customers to integrate with a wide array of enterprise solutions.”