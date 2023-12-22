New infosec products of the week: December 22, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Argus Cyber Security, Cleafy, Kasada, and Stratus Security.

Kasada launches advanced bot defense platform with evolving protection and attack insights

Kasada launched its enhanced bot defense platform with always-evolving protection, tamper-proof data collection, and augmented data-driven attack insights. New enhancements offer analytics for vital attack insights, including detailed classification, drilldown, filtering, and up to 12 months of data retention.

Cleafy improves banking security with real-time AI capabilities

Cleafy’s real-time AI mechanisms provide a swift response to new malware variants, enabling banks to protect their customers automatically without disrupting the service. Furthermore more, the solution equips analysts with the necessary information to understand the nature and capabilities of the detected malware, along with off-the-shelf suggestions for response rules to maintain an optimal security posture.

Argus vDome prevents cyber vehicle theft

Argus vDome is a patented, AI-powered lifetime protection solution that proactively detects and neutralizes malicious devices in under 200 microseconds. It identifies all ECUs on the CAN bus and creates a unique electrical signature for each ECU signal, which represents a distinct ‘fingerprint’ that cannot be faked.

Subdominator: Open-source tool for detecting subdomain takeovers

Subdominator is a dependable and fast open-source command-line interface tool to identify subdomain takeovers. It boasts superior accuracy and reliability, offering improvements compared to other tools.