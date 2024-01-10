SEC’s X account hacked to post fake news of Bitcoin ETF approval

Someone has hijacked the X (formerly Twitter) account of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and posted an announcement saying the agency has decided to allow the listing of Bitcoin ETFs (exchange-traded funds) on registered national security exchanges.

The fake announcement was posted on Tuesday, a little after 4 p.m. EST, and was removed less than 30 minutes after, but was picked up by news outlets, who were waiting for a decision on the matter to be made by the US markets’ regulator.

As a consequence, the price of Bitcoin spiked for a short while, before tumbling again soon after.

SEC X account hijacked, “unauthorized tweet” posted

SEC’s decision on this particular matter is expected by Wednesday, which is why the fake announcement was taken at face value by many.

After the post was removed, both the SEC and SEC chairman Gary Gensler said (via their respective X accounts) that the account had been compromised and an unauthorized tweet had been posted. “The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products,” they added.

Many X users have commented those posts by criticizing SEC’s inability to keep their account secure and some noted that it should be “held accountable for this market manipulation.”

The SEC did not comment further at that time. X’s Safety team confirmed today that SEC’s account was indeed compromised “due to an unidentified individual obtaining control over a phone number associated with the @SECGov account through a third party.”

They also said that “the account did not have two-factor authentication enabled at the time the account was compromised.”

The hijacking of SEC’s X account comes after a slew of account breaches targeting prominent tech companies and security firms such as Netgear and Mandiant. Those compromised accounts had been made to promote bogus cryptocurrency sites and wallet drainer malware.