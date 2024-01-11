The expanding scope of CISO duties in 2024

In this Help Net Security video, Bindu Sundaresan, Director at AT&T Cybersecurity, discusses the ongoing changes we’ll see from the CISO role as digital transformation efforts continue.

It is now a position that leads cross-functional teams to match the speed and boldness of digital transformations with agile, forward-thinking security and privacy strategies, investments, and plans.

For success, CISOs must continue to stop operating out of silos and build relationships with all business players, embedding ‘scenario thinking’ and responsiveness into organizational cyber functioning.