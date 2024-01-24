10 USA cybersecurity conferences you should visit in 2024

Security BSides offers attendees an opportunity to engage and present their ideas actively. Characterized by its intensity, these events are filled with discussions, demonstrations, and interactive participation. BSides are happening all over the USA. To find an event near you, visit their website.

19 – 21 March, 2024 | Ann Arbor

This event features industry professionals from automotive cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, R&D, LLM, and innovation, allowing them to understand the impact of AI in cybersecurity and prepare for it.

24 – 29 March 2024 | Orlando

Experience total immersion with interactive training that includes hands-on labs, SANS NetWars Tournaments, and the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals in real-time.

9 – 12 April, 2024 | Las Vegas

At ISC West, you will have the chance to network and connect with thousands of security and public safety professionals, learn from the SIA Education@ISC program, plus explore the latest technologies in cybersecurity, access control, alarms and monitoring, and video surveillance while discovering emerging trends in connected IoT, smart home, and more.

10 – 13 April | Kennedy Space Center

The conference will feature talks, workshops, competitions, and villages on various topics related to cybersecurity. The event features professional training, workshops, speaker sessions, competitions, and villages, all focused on the latest developments in cybersecurity, AI, cloud, space, and defense.

8 – 10 May 2024 | Phoenix

Experience 2.5 days of expert insights in digital trust, audit, governance, privacy, cybersecurity, emerging tech and more. Bask in the warmth and knowledge while you earn up to 26 CPE credits just for attending.

May 2024 | Chicago

THOTCON is a non-profit, non-commercial event dedicated to delivering an exceptional conference experience on a limited budget. Renowned as one of the world’s leading information security conferences, THOTCON distinguishes itself by blending top-tier security insights with a uniquely casual and social atmosphere. The conference will be held at a location only to be disclosed to attendees and speakers during the week before the event.

3 – 5 June, 2024 | National Harbor

This brings together experts, thought leaders, and innovators to explore the evolving landscape of digital risks and strategies for resilience. Gain insights into the challenges of today’s cyber environment, addressing issues ranging from threat intelligence to effective incident response while emphasizing the role of human factors in building resilient security systems.

8 – 11 August, 2024 | Las Vegas

DEF CON is a longstanding hacker convention and one of the largest gatherings of the hacking community. The event is famous for its wide variety of activities, including speeches from industry experts, hacking demonstrations, and social gatherings, making it a cornerstone event in cybersecurity and digital innovation.

23 – 27 September, 2024 | San Francisco

Immerse yourself in thought-provoking presentations by globally renowned keynote speakers, choose from our five tracks, explore the exhibitor hall, and establish connections with fellow security professionals.