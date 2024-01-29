Exploring the intersection of network security and modern technologies
Networks serve as the backbone of modern communication and business operations, facilitating seamless data exchange and connectivity. However, the increasing complexity of networks also brings forth heightened security challenges. Robust network security measures are essential to safeguard against cyber threats, ensuring the integrity, confidentiality, and availability of sensitive information.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which cybersecurity experts discuss critical aspects of network security and its intersection with various technologies.
Complete videos
- Andy Thompson, Global Research Evangelist at CyberArk, talks about Wi-Fi security.
- Anthony James, VP of Product Marketing at Infoblox, discusses why visibility is synonymous with improving efficiency and performance for networking and security professionals.
- Martin Roesch, CEO of Netography, discusses the rise of the atomized network and the connected implications.
- Josh Stephens, CTO of BackBox, shares his thoughts on how network teams at organizations can be proactive and strategic in backing up network and security device configurations.
- Shawn Edwards, CSO at Zayo Group, discusses how businesses can ensure a secure network to protect themselves and their consumers.