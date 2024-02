In this Help Net Security video, Dan Erel, VP of Security at SeeMetrics, discusses NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) 2.0.

NIST CSF is based on existing standards, guidelines, and practices for organizations to manage and reduce cybersecurity risk better. It was designed to foster risk and cybersecurity management communications amongst internal and external organizational stakeholders.

