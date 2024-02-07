Demystifying SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS)

Threat actors aren’t looking for companies of specific sizes or industries, they are looking for opportunities. Given that many companies operate in the dark and overlook breaches until ransomware attacks occur, this makes the threat actors’ job easy. It also underscores the urgency for proactive measures.

For small companies with no IT team member focused on security or medium companies looking for round-the-clock coverage and expertise to know that someone is trying to attack them, when they have attacked them and what to do next, SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) helps put eyes and ears on every event in the digital environment to give it context and immediate response capabilities as threats evolve. But, not every SOCaaS program is created equal.

In this Help Net Security video, Erik Holmes, CEO of Cyber Guards, unpacks what a SOCaaS is, how it works, and how to use it.