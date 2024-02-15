Collaboration at the core: The interconnectivity of ITOps and security

In this Help Net Security video, Krista Macomber, Research Director at The Futurum Group, discusses how IT and security teams increasingly unite against cyber threats.

Organizations are still struggling with the issue of disjointed data protection solutions, leading to not just management complexities but also challenges in cyber resilience. Over 90% of those surveyed acknowledge that the scattering of data protection tools directly and adversely affects their organization’s ability to withstand cyber threats.

According to a report conducted by The Futurum Group, 99% of global respondents agree that relationships between ITOps and security have grown more connected over the last 12 months. Still, only 48% say they have established joint processes and procedures to mitigate or recover from an incident.