Does AI remediation spell the end for developers in 2024?

Big tech firms are already rolling out AI remediation tools to prevent developers from introducing security risks into the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

In this Help Net Security video, Matias Madou, CTO at Secure Code Warrior, discusses how AI remediation unlocks new motivations among developers to demonstrate why the human element is still more valuable to the SDLC than relying on AI entirely.

Matias believes we’ll see various changes in developer behavior and organizational investment play out this year.