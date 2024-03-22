New infosec products of the week: March 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Appdome, Drata, GlobalSign, Ordr, Portnox, Sonatype, Tufin, and Zoom.

GlobalSign PKIaaS Connector enhances ServiceNow certificate lifecycle management

With the upgrades in GlobalSign’s PKIaaS Connector, ServiceNow users have expanded certificate lifecycle management capabilities for manual and automated certificate renewal, retrieve and update certificates, filter by expiration, send certificates in email and support expiry notifications via email.

Sonatype SBOM Manager identifies and mitigates vulnerabilities within the software supply chain

Sonatype SBOM Manager provides an integrated approach to managing SBOMs from third-party vendors, alongside those SBOMs created for your own software, powered by Sonatype’s data and security research.

OrdrAI CAASM+ provides asset visibility with AI/ML classification

Building on its Asset Intelligence Platform with features such as the Ordr Discovery Engine for unified asset discovery, AI/ML classification and analytics, and automated policy creation and workflows, OrdrAI CAASM+ provides an option for organizations to manage their entire asset attack surface — including devices, users, installed software, cloud, and SaaS.

Tufin Orchestration Suite R24-1 enhances cloud security and compliance

Tufin released Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) version R24-1. The latest additions to Tufin’s solution enhance customers’ ability to manage cloud security controls from a centralized interface, making security policy management more effective. With TOS R24-1, Tufin enables complete visibility across today’s complex hybrid enterprise networks, helping teams maintain security and compliance.

Portnox Conditional Access for Applications improves data security for organizations

With Conditional Access for Applications, Portnox helps resource-constrained IT teams combat the rise in device-based attacks against enterprise SaaS and on-premises applications through a risk-based approach that is in lockstep with infrastructure and network security efforts.

Drata unveils Adaptive Automation for streamlined compliance

The launch of Adaptive Automation allows customers to expand beyond Drata’s pre-built tests and easily deploy custom tests that best match their security and compliance needs. In order to support the massive scale of test automation and complex use cases, Drata refactored its automation engine, allowing customers to collect and validate evidence across more sources using nested conditions.

Zoom Compliance Manager helps organizations fulfill regulatory requirements

Zoom announces Zoom Compliance Manager, an all-in-one offering that provides archiving, eDiscovery, legal hold, and information protection capabilities to help organizations fulfill regulatory requirements and mitigate organizational communications compliance risks across the Zoom platform.

Appdome launches Social Engineering Prevention Service to safeguard mobile users

Appdome has unveiled its new Social Engineering Prevention service on the Appdome platform. The new service includes several new real-time defenses against voice phishing (vishing), remote desktop control, FaceID bypass, fake applications, and SIM swapping, all of which protect user safety, brand reputation, business continuity, and revenue generation.