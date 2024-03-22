Inside the book – See Yourself in Cyber: Security Careers Beyond Hacking

In this Help Net Security video, Ed Adams, president and CEO of Security Innovation, discusses his new book See Yourself in Cyber: Security Careers Beyond Hacking.

The book, published by Wiley, explores the breadth and depth of cybersecurity careers. It debunks myths and stereotypes about cybersecurity careers and highlights opportunities the industry offers to those with business, legal, communications, and other non-technical backgrounds. It also offers practical advice to managers, policymakers, human resource teams, and business leaders on how to find, hire, and keep valuable talent.