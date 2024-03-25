How immersive AI transforms skill development
Organizations are becoming more laser-focused on extracting the value of AI, moving from the experimentation phase toward adoption. While the potential for AI is limitless, AI expertise sadly is not.
In this Help Net Security video, David Harris, Principal Generative AI Author at Pluralsight, discusses how a base-level understanding of key principles of AI and machine learning and developing soft skills like problem-solving should be prioritized throughout all levels of an organization.