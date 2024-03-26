GitGuardian SCA automates vulnerability detection and prioritization for enhanced code health

GitGuardian has released its Software Composition Analysis (SCA) module. SCA directly impacts the health of organizations’ codebase by automating vulnerability detection, prioritization, and remediation in software dependencies. Its additional capabilities ensure code licensing and regulatory compliance, such as generating comprehensive SBOM (Software Bill of Materials).

Open-source software has transformed software development, providing developers access to a vast pool of reusable components. However, open-source dependencies can be a significant security liability for organizations, as developers often trust community-validated projects without thoroughly assessing them. Additionally, due to recent US and European government regulations, legal teams also request developers to be transparent about software licensing and component usage.

“If one of your buried dependencies becomes vulnerable, the blast radius could be gigantic,” said Eric Fourrier, CEO of GitGuardian. “With an average of more than 500 direct and transitive dependencies per code project, it’s crucial to have a proactive strategy. You should shift left and consider implementing monitoring of your entire software supply chain. Gitguardian SCA offers automated context-based vulnerability prioritization and actionable remediation guidance. Without efficient tooling, your team will waste valuable time on minor issues while critical incidents remain unaddressed.”

GitGuardian SCA is specifically designed for use in DevSecOps environments. The latest addition to GitGuardian’s code security platform equips security and developer teams with a unified vulnerability remediation solution, capitalizing on cross-team collaboration, incident visibility, and context.

It enables security engineers to swiftly identify all applications with unsafe dependencies, automatically prioritize incidents by severity, and prompt developers to fix them. Software engineers are provided with remediation guidance to maintain delivery speed and agility while elevating their security posture.

SCA detailed analytics allow application security teams to monitor their vulnerability exposure and track their remediation performance. GitGuardian empowers them to identify and eliminate bottlenecks for a streamlined development process.

Furthermore, the SCA module evaluates and communicates the legal risks in the software supply chain. This information is crucial to prevent threats to organizations’ intellectual property and ensure compliance with license and security policies.

To adhere to constantly evolving government regulations on software, legal counsel can generate comprehensive SBOM of applications’ open-source and third-party components, along with their nested dependencies.

GitGuardian’s constant support of shift-left practices helps reconcile software and security engineer teams without sacrificing execution speed. In its ongoing efforts to reduce organizations’ attack surface, GitGuardian extends SCA capabilities to its CLI tool ggshield. It adds layers of verifications at each step of the development process, from local developer environments to continuous integration (CI) pipelines.

“By the end of the month, we’ll support two additional languages: PHP and Rust. But we’re not stopping here. Next on the roadmap is detecting malicious dependency to prevent dependency confusion and typosquatting. That’s what happened when the Python package ‘ctx’ was hijacked to steal AWS keys. And we’re working on more dimensions to prioritize remediation, for instance, the likelihood of vulnerabilities being exploited,” Eric added.

80% of organizations release code frequently, but less than 30% continuously audit it, often due to a lack of a comprehensive security platform.

GitGuardian’s product suite addresses this gap by integrating a range of security tools, including Secrets Detection, Public Monitoring, Software Composition Analysis, Infra as Code Security, and Honeytoken.