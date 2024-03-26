How threat intelligence data maximizes business operations

Threat intelligence is no longer a ‘nice to have’ for organizations but a ‘must,’ as it provides leaders with critical insight into their business. If leveraged correctly, threat intelligence is not just a cybersecurity asset but also gives organizations a new approach to maximizing operations and making more effective business decisions.

Many organizations don’t understand that there is an opportunity to use the data as an enablement tool. The correct data can provide insight into where competitors are succeeding, potential challenges to the business, areas of weakness or market disadvantages, and insights to educate employees to do their jobs more effectively.

In this Help Net Security video, Brandon Hoffman, Chief Strategy Officer at Intel 471, discusses how leaders can best leverage this information to grow their organization safely and efficiently.