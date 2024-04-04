Mantis: Open-source framework that automates asset discovery, reconnaissance, scanning

Mantis is an open-source command-line framework that automates asset discovery, reconnaissance, and scanning. You input a top-level domain, and it identifies associated assets, such as subdomains and certificates.

Mantis features

The framework conducts reconnaissance on active assets and completes its operation with a scan for vulnerabilities, secrets, misconfigurations, and potential phishing domains, utilizing open-source and proprietary tools.

Some of the features that make Mantis stand out are:

Automated discovery, recon, and scan

Distributed scanning (split a single scan across multiple machines)

Scan customization

Dashboard support

Vulnerability management

Advanced alerting

DNS service integration

Integrate new tools (existing and custom) in minutes

“Last year, we explored open-source frameworks our organization can use to monitor assets. We wanted to set up an asset discovery framework that allows us to add custom scripts, enable or disable tools to run based on configs, scale, and deploy the framework across a cluster of VMs. We also wanted to find a way to ingest domains from DNS services into our databases. This led us to create Mantis, an asset discovery framework that could help bug bounty hunters as well as security teams,” Prateek Thakare, lead developer of Mantis, told Help Net Security.

System requirements

Supported OS: Ubuntu, macOS

4GB RAM

2 cores

16GB of storage

Mantis is CPU intensive, so it’s advisable to run it on a dedicated virtual machine.

Future plans and download

“We are planning to have our dashboard making it easier to view and monitor the assets. We will also work on improvising the discovery, recon, and scan process by adding new tools and custom scripts,” Thakare concluded.

Mantis is available for free on GitHub.

Must read: