How manual access reviews might be weakening your defenses

As businesses evolve, they often experience changes in roles, partnerships, and staff turnover. This dynamic can result in improper access to data and resources. Such mismanagement leads to superfluous expenses from excessive software licensing fees and heightens the risk of security and data breaches. Additionally, it may cause non-compliance with rigorous regulatory standards, potentially leading to penalties.

In this Help Net Security video, Sethu Meenakshisundaram, co-founder of Zluri, discusses how 77% of organizations still need to automate access reviews, according to a recent survey conducted by Censuswide. Furthermore, within a year, 88% of organizations will have eliminated manual access reviews.