Defining a holistic GRC strategy

End-user spending on security and risk management will total $215 billion in 2024, according to Gartner.

In this Help Net Security video, Nicholas Kathmann, CISO at LogicGate, discusses why companies are turning to a holistic GRC strategy.

Businesses often consider GRC a “necessary evil.” They see compliance as a box to be checked so the business can move on to other, more important things. Part of the reason for this is that GRC has long been bogged down by arduous manual processes. Businesses might spend hundreds—even thousands—of hours gathering compliance data or attempting to build risk profiles manually.