Stopping security breaches by managing AppSec posture

Many security vulnerabilities result from human error, and the majority of these are reflected in the application layer. These errors may occur at any stage in the software development life cycle, from code to cloud.

In this Help Net Security video, Gopi Rebala, CTO at OpsMx, talks about how managing application security posture can help companies identify, prioritize, and fix vulnerabilities and stop security breaches while enforcing policies to block vulnerable deployments to production environments.