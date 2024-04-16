5 free red teaming resources to get you started

Red teaming is evaluating the effectiveness of your cybersecurity by eliminating defender bias and adopting an adversarial perspective within your organization. Tactics may include anything from social engineering to physical security breaches to simulate a real-world advanced persistent threat.

Here are some free red teaming resources to get you started.

Atomic Red Team

Atomic Red Team is a collection of tests mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. It allows security teams to efficiently, portably, and consistently test their environments. You can run atomic tests straight from the command line without installing anything. Atomic Red Team is open-source and community-developed.

Red Team Notes

This is a comprehensive resource covering a variety of topics that are constantly updated. It covers red team techniques, Active Directory, and red team infrastructure.

Red Teaming Handbook

This guide offers simple advice on the use and practice, of red teaming. The UK Ministry of Defence have designed this publication to act as a guide to those approaching the subject of red teaming.

Red Team Tools

This GitHub repository holds over 130 tools and resources suitable for red teaming activities. While some tools are crafted explicitly for red teaming, others are general-purpose and can be modified in a red team context.

Red Teaming Toolkit

This GitHub repository features advanced open-source security tools that assist in adversary simulation and provide valuable information for threat hunters to simplify detection and enhance prevention measures.

It contains resources for:

Reconnaissance

Initial Access

Delivery

Situational Awareness

Credential Dumping

Privilege Escalation

Defense Evasion

Persistence

Lateral Movement

Exfiltration

Must read: