Understanding next-level cyber threats

In this Help Net Security video, Trevor Hilligoss, VP of SpyCloud Labs, discusses the 2024 SpyCloud Identity Exposure Report, an annual report examining the latest trends in cybercrime and its impact.

Researchers recaptured nearly 1.38 billion passwords circulating the darknet in 2023, an 81.5% year-over-year increase from 759 million in 2022. Within these passwords, the report finds a 74% password reuse rate for users exposed in two or more breaches in the last year.

Researchers found 723 breaches containing .gov emails in 2023, up from 695 in 2022 and 611 in 2021—the recaptured records contained over 281,000 .gov credentials.

The most noteworthy data leaks from last year: