Edgio released its Client-Side Protection solution. Designed to monitor scripts and APIs on the browser-side to prevent malicious code from exfiltrating sensitive customer data, Edgio Client-Side Protection allows teams to gain full visibility on client-side vulnerabilities, achieve full control over all first- and third-party resources and maintain the latest compliance requirements.

Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standard (DSS) v4.0 represents the latest global standards for protecting payment data against sophisticated cyber attacks. PCI DSS v4.0 reflects the latest needs of the payments industry as threats evolve, including damaging Magecart attacks, a type of digital credit card skimming.

With Magecart skimmers spotted in over 2 million websites, organizations must prioritize proactively protecting customer data based on a comprehensive understanding of the scripts and external APIs that execute on customer devices.

With Edgio Client-Side Protection, organizations handling payment data will be well positioned to gain a competitive edge by adopting client-side security controls ahead of the PCI DSS 4.0’s March 2025 deadline.

Edgio Client-Side Protection enables organizations to secure critical customer data and streamline compliance workflows. Through continuous discovery and monitoring, the solution inventories all browser-side resources and API calls, both first and third party, providing simplified management from an intuitive interface to mitigate any malicious scripts.

Edgio’s solution is unique in offering a continuous dual execution mode that allows teams to test multiple content security policies for their website in audit mode, while enforcing existing client-side protection directives in production mode. This ability gives teams confidence to push out new policies quickly without risk of impairing the core functionality of the application.

“Edgio Client-Side Protection is proud to offer a full inventory and real-time reporting of all client-side scripts allowing security teams to investigate treats with unprecedented ease and power,” said Edgio CTO Ajay Kapur.

“Edgio Client-Side Protection supports the latest compliance requirements and addresses one of the biggest threats to ecommerce websites. It is the most recent addition to Edgio’s holistic, multi-layer Web Application & API Protection (WAAP) solution, which provides comprehensive protection from data breaches in real-time,” added Kapur.

Client-Side Protection is a key component of Edgio’s holistic Web Application and API Protection (WAAP), a multi-layer security solution built on a global network with over 250 Tbps capacity and over 300 points of presence (PoPs). Edgio WAAP offers integrated components for full defense-in-depth including Web Application Firewall (WAF), Advanced Bot Management, Layer 3-7 DDoS Protection, and API Security.