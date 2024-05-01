Cybersecurity jobs available right now: May 1, 2024

Adversary Simulation Specialist

LyondellBasell | Poland | On-site

The Adversary Simulation Specialist will be responsible for testing and evaluating the security of a LyondellBasell’s networks, systems, and applications. This role involves conducting application assessments, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and ethical hacking to identify and exploit vulnerabilities to improve the organization’s security posture.

Cloud Cyber Defense Engineer

Deloitte | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Cloud Cyber Defense Engineer, you will be responsible for bringing thought leadership, influence, gathering technical requirements, evaluating solutions, and executing on deliverables addressing Deloitte policies around Private and Public Cloud solutions.

Cybersecurity Lead Engineer

Hitachi Energy | Sweden | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Lead Engineer, you will help the engineers in our projects to fulfill their responsibilities and help to align our cybersecurity base solution in tender works, and be able to answer most questions in a tender, including suggested changes from a legal perspective.







Cybersecurity Technical Architect

Voltalia | Portugal | Hybrid

As a Cybersecurity Technical Architect, you will develop and maintain secure architecture designs for the organization’s network, systems, applications, and data. Research, evaluate, and recommend security technologies, tools, and solutions to enhance the organization’s security posture. Establish and enforce technical security policies, standards, and procedures.

Cyber Security Analyst

Salt Security | Israel | On-site

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will monitor and analyze security events and alerts, perform triage of incoming alerts – assess the priority, determine risk, and respond, create tickets and escalate them to higher-level security analysts and developers.

Cyber Security and Fraud Engineer

Coast Capital Savings | Canada | Hybrid or Remote

As a Cyber Security and Fraud Engineer, you will develop and implement strategies to detect and prevent unauthorized access to member accounts, ensuring robust real-time fraud detection mechanisms are in place. Investigate and respond swiftly to reported cyber fraud incidents to protect members’ interests.

Data Privacy Specialist

WeSupport Inc. | Philippines | Hybrid

As a Data Privacy Specialist, you will conduct privacy impact assessment (PIA) and artificial intelligence (AI) assessments, monitor updates from the National Privacy Commission, and other applicable privacy and artificial intelligence laws, rules, regulations, and best practices relevant to its impact on the company.

Expert, IT Security

LAT Nitrogen | Austria | On-site

As the Expert, IT Security, you will ensure the availability of up-to-date expert knowledge on risk and security tools, procedures, and systems while driving enhancements to our IT security architecture. Your responsibilities will include leading security investigations, promoting compliance, and managing vendor relationships.

Gen AI Security Researcher

ActiveFence | Israel | Hybrid

As a Red Team Specialist focused on Generative AI Models, your primary responsibility will be to conduct simulated cyber attacks and penetration testing on our generative AI systems, including but not limited to language models, image generation models, and any related infrastructure.

GCS PKI Engineer, AVP

State Street | Poland | On-site

The PKI Engineer will assist in the development of PKI solutions and day to day operations to meet security and business requirements. The PKI engineer must possess an understanding of the concepts of cryptography such as Symmetric/asymmetric cryptography, Secure hash functions, Digital signatures and SSL/TLS.

Head of Global Cybersecurity Security Operations Centers

Volvo Group | India | On-site

The Global Head of Security Operations Centers (SOC) and Incident Response (IR) will be responsible for leading the development, implementation, and management of several global security operations centers and incident response program within the organization.

Information Security Engineer – IAM SOX Compliance Lead

Cisco | Canada | On-site

Lead Compliance Analyst to be SME for Identity and Access Management facilitating fulfillment of SOX controls for applications in SOx scope within the IT Security Operations portfolio.

Act as Sox Control Owner in performing Control maintenance, testing, and evidence gathering. Build and maintain work instructions for artifact creation.

Penetration Tester

Ejabi InfoSec | UAE | On-site

The Junior Penetration Tester will be responsible for conducting penetration testing, application security testing, reverse engineering, red teaming, and malware analysis.

Security Engineer- Platform Security- Workvivo

Zoom | Ireland | Remote

As a Security Engineer- Platform Security- Workvivo, you will fix the vulnerabilities discovered by the Offensive security team (Web App, Mobile App, APIs, AWS infrastructure). The role will require coding from a security perspective, you will be expected to code in Laravel, PHP and Go.

Security Operation Specialist

Sapiens | Israel | Hybrid

Security Operation Specialist responsibilities include configuring, maintaining, and automating security tools, addressing weaknesses, and researching new threats. The candidate will build, install, and configure security solutions, ensuring operational compliance with established baselines.

Senior Risk/Cyber Security Analyst

Baker Hughes | India | On-site

As a Senior Risk/Cyber Security Analyst You will also be responsible for ensuring cyber controls are documented and updated according to regulatory requirements or cyber security standards, helping mature the Cyber Risk Management program, developing and maintaining processes and procedures for policies lifecycle management.

Senior Security Analyst, Standards and Compliance

Neo Financial | Canada | On-site

The Security Analyst will be responsible for assessing, implementing, and maintaining compliance with security standards and regulatory requirements.

Senior Analyst, Security OT Architect

The Estée Lauder Companies | USA | On-site

As a Senior Analyst, Security OT Architect, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining security measures for our industrial control systems (ICS) and other operational technology components.

Senior Specialist IT Operations & Security

Addiko Bank AG | Austria | On-site

In your role as Senior Specialist IT Operations & Security at Addiko Bank, you are at the forefront of maintaining and protecting out IT infrastructure and networks. You will oversee and advance IT operations and security projects to guarantee the robustness, reliability, and security of the bank’s IT framework.

Senior Threat Hunter

Dragos | United Kingdom | Remote

In this Senior Threat Hunter role you will execute threat hunts tailored to specific industries and assigned threat groups while delivering content for our WorldView platform. Discover opportunities for detection (YARA rules, IOCs, etc.) that can be implemented in the Dragos platform for the benefit of customers.

Software Security Researcher

Technology Innovation Institute | UAE | On-site

As a Software Security Researcher, you will participate in security evaluations of in-house and 3rd-party developed products, and conduct R&D activities in the areas of vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and exploit development/mitigation bypass.

Threat Hunter

ColorTokens | India | On-site

The Threat Hunter will be responsible for identifying advanced persistent threats using automated models, develop new models based on latest attack patterns, analysis of anomalous log data, provide expert analytic investigative support for complex security incidents.

Threat Operations Security Engineer

Thought Machine | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As Threat Operations Security Engineer, you will develop, integrate, and operate highly available log collection, event monitoring, alert generation, and incident management tooling and services for security using Elastisearch on Kubernetes. Drive standardisation, efficiency, and consistency across our Threat Operations solutions and security technology stack.

