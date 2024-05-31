New infosec products of the week: May 31, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Adaptive Shield, Dashlane, Detectify, and Truecaller.

Adaptive Shield unveils platform enhancements to improve SaaS security

Adaptive Shield has extended the capabilities of its SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) unified platform to cover complex Permissions and Shared Data. The Permission Inventory provides customers with deep visibility into permission structures at the SaaS stack level through an automated approach, while the Data Inventory feature enables customers to prevent data leakage.

Dashlane Nudges reduces the risk of credential theft

Dashlane Nudges immediately notifies users if Dashlane detects that a password in their vault has been compromised via dark web monitoring, and provides users actionable steps to change the password and remediate the risk. Admins can also configure settings to trigger a targeted message informing the user directly about the security threat.

Detectify platform enhancements address growing attack surface complexity

Detectify announced a new Domains page and major improvements to existing capabilities for setting custom attack surface policies. These updates bring control over attack surface data and enable organizations to seamlessly configure alerts for policy breaches based on their unique definition of risk.

Truecaller AI Call Scanner detects AI voice clones in real-time

AI Call Scanner is trained to detect and differentiate between human voices and AI-synthesized voices, empowering people to safeguard themselves against potential scams and fraudulent activities. If a person receives a suspicious call, all they have to do is tap a dedicated button within the Truecaller interface.