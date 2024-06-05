Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 5, 2024

Corporate Data Protection Manager

GLS | Germany | Hybrid

As a Corporate Data Protection Manager, you will develop the Corporate Data Protection Framework with a special focus on compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation. Develop projects and processes to strengthen data protection in the international GLS organization and guide the country data protection functions in their implementation. Design and implement data protection guidance, trainings and other awareness measures.

Cyber Security Architect

Ryerson | USA | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Architect, you are responsible for evaluating and advising on defensive and offensive designs taken on the network, specializing in working with Data and LAN groups, and working closely with and being integral to systems’ design, redesign, and implementation.

Cyber Security Engineer

Deltadata Mandiri | Indonesia | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will develop and implement security policies, procedures, and standards to protect organizational assets. Conduct security assessments and vulnerability scans to identify and mitigate potential security risks. Design, deploy, and maintain security infrastructure, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, endpoint protection, and identity access management solutions.







Cyber Security Specialist

Soldo | Italy | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will manage security incidents within the Blue Team or Security Operations, develop Python scripts to automate security operations, create and automate incident response playbooks on SOAR platforms.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

DuskRise | Italy | Hybrid

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will conduct in-depth analysis of cyber threats, including malware, exploits, and other malicious artifacts, using advanced reverse engineering techniques. Reverse engineer and dissect complex malware samples to understand their functionality, capabilities, and potential impact.

DFIR & Threat Hunting Researcher

CyberArk | Israel | On-site

As a DFIR & Threat Hunting Researcher, you will conduct digital forensics and threat-hunting activities across CyberArk’s global network, endpoints, and cloud environments. You will also research and develop new methods and tools to enhance the detection and response capabilities of the CyberArk Information Security team.

Head of the ESA Security Department

European Space Agency | France | On-site

As a Head of the Security Department, you will be responsible for advising the Director General on security for space matters and on the general security strategy for the Agency, proposing, establishing and maintaining a security strategy and policy for ESA corporate security and ESA space projects and programmes.

Information Security Specialist

Batesville | USA | Remote

As an Information Security Specialist, you will be responsible for monitoring, detecting, and responding to security incidents, as well as implementing and maintaining security policies and best practices. You will also provide security awareness training and guidance to staff and stakeholders.

Information Systems Security Officer, Classified Cybersecurity

Lockheed Martin | USA | On-site

As an Information Systems Security Officer, Classified Cybersecurity, you will iversee day-to-day information system security operations including hardware and software implementations. Carry out technical administration of IS in accordance with internal LM and customer security requirements, primarily Risk Management Framework (RMF). Upkeep, monitor, analyze, and respond to network and security events.

IT and Security Operations Engineer

Zota | Israel | On-site

As an IT and Security Operations Engineer, you will manage Zota’s network infrastructure and its security around our office locations, both on-site and remotely. Deploy and maintain endpoints via Azure AD and other MDM infrastructures. Respond to IT and security incidents, troubleshoot issues, and implement solutions to minimize downtime and mitigate risks.

Logging & Asset Management Specialist – USDS

TikTok | Australia | On-site

As a Logging and Analytics Platform Operations Specialist, you will be responsible for supporting the Logging and Analytics Platform Operations Lead and cross functional partners in deploying, integrating, and managing, technologies to support the security and protection of data in accordance with relevant geographical regulations, contractual commitments, and confidentiality requirements.

Network Security Engineer

University of Melbourne | Australia | On-site

The Network Security Engineer is responsible for deploying, managing, and maintaining networking and cybersecurity technologies like Palo Alto firewalls, VPN clients, and ExtraHop Network Detection and Response.

OT Cyber Security Eningeer

Midway Products Group | USA | On-site

The OT Cyber Security Engineer will be responsible for ensuring the security and reliability of the organization’s Operational Technology (OT) environment. This will involve identifying and mitigation cyber threats, monitoring systems for vulnerability, and developing and implementing cyber defense.

Penetration Tester

IQ Data | UAE | On-site

The Penetration Tester will conduct offensive security operations to emulate adversary tactics and procedures to test preventative, detective, and response controls across the global technology landscape. Document security issues and impacts identified through offensive operations clearly and concisely to facilitate reporting to impacted stakeholders.

Purple Team Operator

JPMorgan Chase & Co. | United Kingdom | On-site

As a Purple Team Operator, you will collaborate with the firm’s Cybersecurity Operations Center (SOC) to perform hands-on offensive activities and research as part of “Purple Team” engagements, conduct network exploitation operations, to include Red Team and Purple Team assessments.

Security Expert

Allwyn | Czechia | On-site

As a Security Expert, you will define and implement security controls, risk assessment framework, and programs that align with security regulatory requirements, ensuring documented and sustainable compliance that aligns and advances business objectives.

Create, maintain, and enforce security Policies, Procedures and Baselines, adopt, and enforce necessary Security measures with respect to group needs in correspondence with Group Security Strategy.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer

BMO | Canada | On-site

As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer, you will develop and implement Identity and Access Management strategies to ensure secure access control, Implement data protection measures to safeguard sensitive information within cloud environments. Strengthen infrastructure security through appropriate configurations and security controls, establish logging and monitoring mechanisms to detect and respond to security incidents.

Senior Cybersecurity Assurance Analyst-RedTeam Ops

Emirates | UAE | On-site

As a Senior Cybersecurity Assurance Analyst-RedTeam Ops, you will develop, implement, lead, and continuously improve the security verification and testing processes consisting of but not limited to risk assessments, compliance reviews, vulnerability assessments and penetration tests based on industry best practices and as defined by the assurance.

Senior Penetration Tester

Delinea | USA | Remote

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will perform and oversee application penetration testing, security vulnerability scanning, and provide remediation guidance to audiences across the organization. Act as a subject matter expert on penetration testing methodologies, techniques, and procedures.

Senior Threat Hunting and Response Analyst

Huntress | Canada | Remote

As a Senior Threat Hunting and Response Analyst, you will perform a cadenced review of hunting data to identify compromises not found during standard SOC workflows. Research, develop, and test new hunting methodologies in the form of new detections or analytics. Lead or support tactical incident response engagements for customers who already utilize Huntress MDR. Forensically timelining systems, performing root cause analysis, and crafting incident reports that summarize the intrusion and next steps.

SOC Engineer

ZeroTrust | Indonesia | Hybrid

The SOC Engineer will be responsible for performing day-to-day tasks such as monitoring, analyzing, and responding to security incidents, managing security tools and technologies, conducting security assessments, and implementing security measures.

Threat Detection Engineer

Celonis | Germany | On-site

As a Threat Detection Engineer, you will support, maintain, and expand Splunk infrastructure in a highly resilient configuration and will recommend improvements to existing Splunk environments. You will help standardise Splunk agent deployment, configuration and maintenance across a variety of on-premise and cloud environments.