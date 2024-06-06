Webinar: Exposure management and your attack surface

Your business, attack surface, and threat landscape are not static—they are constantly changing. New vulnerabilities are disclosed hourly, new exploits for old vulnerabilities are publicly released, and threat actors update their techniques continuously.

Knowing where and how to prioritize your security resources is critical to achieve the greatest impact with the least time invested.

What they’ll cover

Attack surface management vs exposure management

Why exposure management is the way forward

Prioritization and why context matters

How to get started

Q&A

Who should attend?

This webinar is ideal for security professionals responsible for protecting their attack surface. You’ll learn what exposure management is, how it differs from attack surface management, and why it is becoming essential to organizations’ security programs. Join Intruder’s VP of Product, Andy Hornegold, and Senior Customer Success Manager, Hannah Payne, for these insights.

