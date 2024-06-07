Unpacking CISA’s AI guidelines
CISA’s late April AI and infrastructure guidelines address 16 sectors along with their cybersecurity needs and operations concerning the growth of AI as a tool to build both federal and vendor cybersecurity infrastructure in the federal marketplace.
In this Help Net Security video, Tom Kennedy, VP of Axonius Federal Systems, discusses the critical junction the guidelines place on participating entities in the federal marketplace, such as:
- The history of AI-based initiatives and where the latest AI guidelines leave the industry
- Predictions on the evolution of guidelines, including incomplete current guidelines
- The problem of underfunded cyber requirements for enterprises and its fix