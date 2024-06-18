Datadog App Builder helps accelerate issue remediation

Datadog launched Datadog App Builder, a low-code development tool that helps teams create self-service applications and integrate them securely into their monitoring stacks.

These customized apps help accelerate issue remediation at scale by enabling both technical and business users to take action on incidents, all within Datadog.

Having separate tools for monitoring and remediation can lead to slower response times and longer downtime for companies. When responding to an issue, teams need reliable, well-maintained tooling that’s painless to use and minimizes context switching so that, when an issue arises, responders aren’t spending time combing through monitoring data for context, connecting to hosts and other infrastructure resources, or pivoting between consoles in order to remediate.

Datadog App Builder enables the integration of customized, secure and scalable apps directly into teams’ monitoring stacks, empowering organizations to take action on observability insights. Teams can also create self-service apps so anyone in the organization can perform remediation tasks quickly and without context switching.

The low-code product allows teams to build apps in hours instead of weeks thanks to its UI components, templates called blueprints, data integrations called connections and support for custom JavaScript code. The connections include Datadog sources like metrics, logs and monitors, 550+ out-of-the-box actions for key tools and platforms (including GitHub, PagerDuty, Jira, CloudFlare, OpenAI and a host of AWS, Azure and GCP services).

Now, when teams get insights from Datadog—like high cloud costs, Kubernetes deployment failures or malicious IPs attacking systems—they can use apps to take action to kill costly workloads, re-run a deployment or block malicious IPs with just one click.

“Datadog App Builder enhances our dashboard capability by generating interactive components from data retrieved with API calls. It employs a rich development platform with helpful blueprints and building blocks to get started quickly,” said Benjamin Lush, Site Reliability Engineer at PayByPhone. “Whether used for improving our incident response or visualizing data, App Builder is a much appreciated functionality.”

“As a remote company with employees on four continents, App Builder helps us to empower our colleagues across the globe to take action,” said Lukas Deutz, System Engineer at NationBuilder. “What used to be a ticket to a specific team can now be handled independently through self-service. Instead of adding yet another tool that requires additional training, App Builder is a familiar experience which allows us to keep Datadog as our single pane of glass.”

“Datadog already observes, detects and alerts teams to incidents and threats. Now, with App Builder, we are taking the next step to close the loop for customers by enhancing their ability to take action on those alerts directly within our unified platform,” said Tom Hogarty, Director of Product at Datadog. “With App Builder, we enable our customers to prevent issues proactively instead of reactively and extend their capabilities so teams can build and iterate on ideas faster and ultimately achieve better business outcomes.”

Datadog App Builder is generally available now.