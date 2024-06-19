Quantum Xchange expands Phio TX platform to offer secure site-to-site and remote access VPN

Quantum Xchange launched version 4.0 of its quantum-safe key delivery platform Phio TX, featuring Phio VPN, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to combine AI-native networking with quantum-safe key management and delivery.

The Phio VPN builds on the unique architecture, design principles, and patented technology of the company’s keystone deployment product Phio TX. The next-generation key delivery system and crypto-agile management platform supports all the NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQCs) algorithms and can work with an organization’s existing router/VPN appliance and a quantum-key source (ORNG, PQC, QKD) to send a second, symmetric key out-of-band down a quantum-protected tunnel and mesh network independent of the data path (see how it works).

Similarly, the Phio VPN utilizes a tunnel within a tunnel architecture for impenetrable protection where key exchange and user authentication are separate from the data path.

In addition to its quantum-safe capabilities and unique two-tunnel security countermeasures, the Phio VPN leverages AI-native networking for enhanced efficiency and performance. The Phio TX “Hive” uses artificial intelligence (AI) to continuously monitor itself and network conditions for errors or malicious activity impacting the health of the VPN.

It then uses this collective intelligence to dynamically adjust and scale to resolve latency issues such as new or disconnected nodes, key routing, bandwidth, exchange configuration, and runtime data – ensuring optimal network performance at all times. Heightened security is also achieved through the native-AI “Hive’s” ability to dynamically reroute keys, thereby mitigating risk of intercept or denial of service.

“VPN-enabled user access is a popular target of nation-state actors and cybercriminals to find their way into networks and steal credentials and valuable data,” said Eddy Zervigon, CEO of Quantum Xchange. “With the Phio VPN, we’re bringing ultra-secure, quantum protection, combined with the performance benefits of AI, to make remote networking immune to brute-force, man-in-the-middle, quantum, and harvesting attacks.”

The Phio VPN can be deployed leveraging existing VPN solutions such as those from Fortinet, Cisco, Juniper, etc., to make these legacy infrastructures immediately quantum safe, or as a remote access VPN enabling thousands of mobile clients to request and establish a secure VPN tunnel to the office network via a REST-based API.

The Phio VPN in site-to-site mode is for stationary deployments such as office-to-office, office-to-cloud and cloud-to-cloud setups, whereas Phio VPN in remote access mode is for highly mobile or disparate workforces where offsite client-server interaction is most critical.