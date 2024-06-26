Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 26, 2024

CISO

Influx | Indonesia | Remote

As a CISO, you will be responsible for protecting Influx from information security risks through the development, implementation, and maintenance of our security program (policies, procedures, and standards).

Cloud Security Engineer

Atom | United Kingdom | Remote

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you’ll design, develop and deliver the security model of Atom bank’s cloud environment ensuring that infrastructure, applications, and processes remain inline with various security standards, legal, regulatory, and industry best practice frameworks. Identify security requirements and gaps in infrastructure, applications, and processes, and determine and implement appropriate controls.

Cybersecurity Architect

Vertex Pharmaceuticals | USA | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will be responsible for establishing and maintaining a comprehensive information security management program to optimize the organization’s cybersecurity posture to protect and enable Vertex’s mission. Ensure the risk posture and security, audit and fraud detection programs (including SOC 2, HITRUST, ISO) support successful platform operations. Integrate vulnerability detection and incident response protocols to provide visibility across digital platforms enabling operational security efficiency. Identify application/operating systems vulnerabilities and assist in their remediation.







Cloud Security Engineer

Satispay | Italy | On-site

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will enhance and sustain robust security solutions for cloud monitoring, vulnerability remediation, and incident detection to safeguard environments effectively. Continuously monitor cloud infrastructure, promptly respond to security incidents, and mitigate potential threats to maintain high-security standards. Integrate DevSecOps practices by automating security measures and embedding security early in the development lifecycle for enhanced protection.

Cyber Security Incident Response Manager

Hapag-Lloyd AG | Germany | On-site

The Cyber Security Incident Response Manager, you will be responsible for the management of high impact information security, cyber security events and incidents at Hapag-Lloyd. Provide detailed and timely post-mortem reports detailing root cause analysis and recommendations to relevant stakeholders and executive sponsors. Drive the continuous improvement of processes and procedures. Elaborate and advise on incident response strategies at the tactical, operational, and strategic level.

Cyber Security Penetration Tester

Baker Hughes | India | On-site

As a Senior Cyber Security researcher and Penetration tester, you’ll perform security design reviews/threat modeling. You’ll perform penetration testing on customer products and enterprise on premise and cloud applications. You’ll provide guidance about risks and mitigations.

Cyber Security Resilience Manager

ScottishPower | United Kingdom | Hybrid

The Cyber Risk & Resiliency Manager will provide expert guidance on modern applications, application redundancy arrangements, and application resiliency, enhancing security risk management, security controls, and compliance requirements. Lead the development and maintenance of Risk and Resiliency Strategy, delivering a program of resiliency improvements and resiliency testing activities, preventing cyber attacks, and ensuring systems can continue to function during an incident.

Cybersecurity Engineer – Cloud

GM Financial | USA | On-site

The Cybersecurity Engineer – Cloud will be responsible for developing, deploying, monitoring, tuning, evaluating, reporting, and maintaining systems and procedures; and to identify and mitigate threats to the corporate network, corporate assets and corporate users.

Ethical Hacker – Cloud

Packetlabs | Canada | Remote

As an Ethical Hacker – Cloud, you will build, own, and enhance the cloud service offering at Packetlabs. You will conduct penetration tests of cloud environments (Azure, AWS, GCP), utilizing standard offensive security testing tools and tradecraft. You should also demonstrate the ability to customize existing toolsets to meet client environment requirements. Tasks include exploiting as a low-privileged user, elevating privileges, and moving laterally within the cloud environment through the abuse of misconfigurations, exploitations, and poor security configurations.

ICT Cybersecurity Governance Specialist

MENARINI Group | Italy | On-site

As an ICT Cybersecurity Governance Specialist, you will develop, implement, and maintain security governance policies, procedures, and standards. Conduct risk assessments and internal vulnerability assessments Develop and implement security awareness and training programs. Monitor compliance with security policies and standards. Investigate and remediate security incidents. Maintain and update security documentation.

Information Security GRC Manager

Airties | France | Hybrid

As an Information Security GRC Manager, you will govern information security risk processes and activities throughout the organization. Develop and maintain policies, procedures, and documentation related to information security governance, risk management, and compliance. Conduct internal security audits to assess the effectiveness of security controls and identify areas for improvement. Develop and implement initiatives to increase security awareness among employees, providing training, resources, and ongoing communication to promote a culture of vigilance and responsibility in safeguarding sensitive information.

Information Security Officer

QuantHealth | Israel | On-site

As an Information Security Officer, you will lead the end-to-end process of obtaining and maintaining SOC2 compliance including scoping, gap analysis, remediation, documentation, and audit coordination. Ensure ongoing compliance with healthcare regulations such as HIPAA, GDPR, and other relevant standards. Conduct regular risk assessments and develop mitigation strategies to manage and reduce potential compliance risks.

Offensive Security Topic Leader – Offensive Security, Malware, Command and Control (C2)

Kyndryl | Germany | On-site

As an Offensive Security Topic Leader – Offensive Security, Malware, Command and Control (C2), you will develop, standardize, and maintain advanced Malware and C2 operations, alongside strategic Red Teaming exercises. Identify and exploit new vulnerabilities using sophisticated malware and C2 tactics integrated with comprehensive red teaming approaches. Create and deliver specialized training for the Offensive Security team, focusing on the development and execution of realistic cyber-attack simulations.

OT Cybersecurity Manager

British Columbia Rapid Transit Company | Canada | On-site

An OT Cybersecurity Manager, manages vulnerability assessments and penetration testing on Operational Technology systems to identify potential security risks and provides direction for remediation. Manages and executes BCRTC’s Incident Response Plan for cyber-attacks in the role of Cyber Security Incident Manager. Supports the development of cyber threat modeling and business impact analysis to ensure the environment is adequately protected with appropriate cybersecurity measures, tools, and controls.

Penetration Tester

CyberMaxx | USA | Remote

As a Penetration Tester, you will plan and execute full life cycle offensive operation. Perform application, and network penetration tests. Contribute towards team tool kit, lab, and attack infrastructure. Become regular contributor to team wiki and git repositories.

Penetration Test North America Lead

JPMorganChase | USA | On-site

As a Penetration Test North America Lead, design and execute testing and simulations – such as penetration tests, technical controls assessments, cyber exercises, or resiliency simulations, and contribute to the development and refinement of assessment methodologies, tools, and frameworks to ensure alignment with the firm’s strategy and compliance with regulatory requirements. Evaluate controls for effectiveness and impact on operational risk, as well as opportunities to automate control evaluation.

Principal Engineer, Cyber Security

Neurocrine Biosciences | USA | On-site

As a Principal Engineer, Cyber Security, you will design and implement robust security architectures for cloud and on-premises environments, evaluate and recommend new security technologies and practices, conduct regular user access reviews and implement remediation plans. Oversee the deployment and management of data loss prevention (DLP) tools. Develop policies for data encryption, classification, and handling, develop and manage Security Operations Center (SOC) playbooks for incident response and threat hunting. Perform advanced threat analysis, vulnerability assessments, and risk management.

Security Analyst / SIEM Admin

e& UAE | UAE | On-site

The Security Analyst /SEIM Admin will be responsible for detecting and responding to security threats. The SOC Analyst will monitor and analyze events, identify potential security incidents, and ensure that appropriate actions are taken to protect the security of the organization’s systems and data.

Security Engineer – Penetration Tester

DKATALIS | Indonesia | Hybrid

As a Security Engineer – Penetration Tester, you will provide subject matter expertise on secure coding practices and security design based on current knowledge of security threats and vulnerabilities that could impact the technology stack. Support definition of Secure SDLC standard to include security architecture, design, and coding requirements for infrastructure, application, and data to align with application security maturity model and adopt a shift-left approach for security. Develop security controls and processes for products and services developed and deployed for both cloud environments, preferably GCP.

Senior Cyber Security Engineer

FTC Solar | India | On-site

As a Senior Cyber Security Engineer, you will Deploy, configure, and maintain Microsoft Defender across all relevant systems. Develop and enforce security policies and procedures to ensure robust protection against threats. Ensure compliance with SOX (Sarbanes-Oxley) controls by implementing and managing effective security controls and procedures. Conduct threat hunting and forensic analysis to identify and mitigate potential security breaches.

Sr. Security Architect

Synechron | UAE | On-site

As a Sr. Security Architect, you will develop designs, patterns, blueprints for network and network security solutions across environments including datacenter, campus, branch & ISP connectivity and cloud network architectures on platforms such as Microsoft Azure and/or Oracle Cloud. Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements related to networks and network security on premise and in cloud e.g. PCI DSS, GDPR, UAE CPR.

Threat Lab Researcher

Deep Instinct | Israel | On-site

As a Threat Lab Researcher, you will be responsible to identify, analyze and collect cyber malware samples and campaigns. Perform research on threat actors, new attack vectors and techniques, develop POCs and analysis tools, and prepare research publications.