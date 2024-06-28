New infosec products of the week: June 28, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from ARMO, Cofense, Datadog, and eSentire.

Datadog LLM Observability secures generative AI applications

Datadog’s LLM Observability offers prompt and response clustering, seamless integration with Datadog Application Performance Monitoring (APM), and out-of-the-box evaluation and sensitive data scanning capabilities to enhance the performance, accuracy and security of generative AI applications while helping to keep data private and secure.

eSentire introduces MDR for GenAI Visibility

Leveraging security telemetry across an organization’s log and network data sources, eSentire’s MDR for GenAI Visibility solution provides daily insights into an organization’s use of GenAI technology, including the most frequently used AI applications, the users of the technology, the prompts, and the files shared.

ARMO launches behavioral-based cloud detection and response

ARMO Cloud Detection & Response addresses the residual threats that may persist during runtime, even after thorough scanning during development and deployment. The solution builds on Kubescape’s open-source threat detection capabilities by adding observed application behavior with context from Kubernetes, cloud environment, security policies, and workload characteristics.

Cofense enhances PhishMe to identify engagement and resilience gaps across all employee levels

PhishMe’s Employee Engagement Index leverages over a decade of Cofense curated threat intelligence and combines those data with current employee behavioral patterns. The EEI then generates a continuously updated proficiency score, displaying a personalized metric that assesses individuals, cohorts, groups, and departments, allowing organizations to quickly pinpoint areas needing improvement and allows for immediate, targeted remediation efforts.