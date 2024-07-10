Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 10, 2024

CISO

HoneyBook | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and implement a multi-year security strategy and roadmap to anticipate and address security challenges in alignment with company growth objectives. Ensure that HoneyBook adheres to all relevant laws, regulations, and standards, such as PCI DSS, SOX, ISO 27001, etc… Craft and maintain security policies, standards, and procedures to protect company assets and data.

Cyber Cloud Security Engineer

Capital One | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Cloud Security Engineer, you will design, architect, and help implement cloud security architecture to modernize company’s cloud. Lead threat modeling of cloud services. Participate in management of the overall cloud control inventory, procedure documents, cloud service catalog and service adoption framework (SAF) reports. Stay current on emerging Cloud computing vulnerabilities, threats, controls, and potential implications for Capital One.

Cyber Security Engineer

The Aerospace Corporation | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will perform research in the areas of cyber and network security, advise DoD and IC space system customers on secure design and implementation of systems, review network architecture designs identify security, dataflow, performance deficiencies. Identify security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in SW, HW and Architecture design for mission environments and be able to make recommended mitigations.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

Datacenter Security Operations Manager

Microsoft | France | On-site – View job details

As a Datacenter Security Operations Manager, you will oversee the implementation of physical security policies and procedures at applicable datacenters, ensuring Microsoft’s physical security vendor guard force has the resources and information to deliver physical security services that meet Microsoft and customer requirements to protect people, information, and critical infrastructure. Perform analysis to detect security threats, alerts, or risks and escalates to critical incident response team and/or external authorities, if necessary. Implement security protocols to support the physical protection of company personnel and assets. Deliver and maintain security programs in areas of responsibility.

Data Security Engineer

CIBC | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Data Security Engineer, you will perform and coordinate complex application programming activities: develop specifications, code, test, debug, document, and automate via DevOps CI/CD in order to ensure successful implementation and maintenance of programs. Act as a SME on the analysis of requirements, estimations for assigned work packages and coordination for end-to-end implementation of program specific solutions. Lead the development of solutions to meet business objectives while also maintaining existing applications.

Deputy Director CISO, Digital, Data and Technology, Corporate and Delivery

UK Home Office | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Deputy Director CISO, Digital, Data and Technology, Corporate and Delivery, you will implement the departmental cyber security strategy, ensuring it is aligned with the National Cyber Security Strategy and representative of the requirements of department stakeholders. Implement enterprise strategy, approach, and processes to reduce information security risks and enable services to the department to be delivered effectively. Establish, maintain, and implement appropriate strategy, standards, controls and policies to protect information assets and technologies across the Home Office family, and drive compliance with Government policy, standards, regulatory requirements and legislation.

Deputy Director for the National Security Unit for Procurement

Cabinet Office | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Deputy Director for the National Security Unit for Procurement, you will lead a team of 20 people based across Glasgow and London. They will be responsible for launching this new unit and ensuring it is ready when the Procurement Act comes into force in October 2024. Deliver a policy framework and associated procedures and guidance which sets out how government will operate the new powers in the Act.

Director of Cybersecurity

ASC Engineered Solutions | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Director of Cybersecurity, you will develop and execute the cybersecurity strategy and roadmap for the organization. Coordinate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure alignment and compliance with cybersecurity requirements and regulations. Establish and maintain cybersecurity policies and standards in compliance with NIST CSF and CMMC requirements. Perform third-party risk management assessments to evaluate the security practices and compliance of vendors, suppliers, and partners.

EMEA Lead – ICS/OT Security Engineer (Manufacturing Operational Technology)

Axalta | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an EMEA Lead – ICS/OT Security Engineer (Manufacturing Operational Technology), you will maintain network architecture and dataflow diagrams, coordinate backup and recovery processes. Maintain and troubleshoot Endpoint & Anti-Virus solutions, within the OT/ICS environments (DMZ, Process Control Network, etc.). Assist with application patching and upgrades. Maintain interfaces between local (on-prem) and enterprise historians (cloud).

Head of Security / Information Security Officer

Bullish | Germany | On-site – View job details

As the Head of Security / Information Security Officer, you will support the management board in defining and updating the information security policy and advise on all issues related to information security. This includes helping to resolve conflicting goals (e.g., economic aspects versus information security). You will manage and coordinate the institution’s information security processes, monitor the involvement of IT service providers, and assist in any related tasks. Additionally, you will support the preparation and updating of technology contingency plans.

ICS IAM Operations Lead

WTW | India | On-site – View job details

As an ICS IAM Operations Lead, you will provide oversight and input to Identity Services processes undertaken within ICS or wider across WTW including access recertification, privileged access, JML, policies/standards and risk process ensuring alignment with the internal Information and Cyber Security framework. Manage key audit requests from both internal and external auditors to provide regulatory evidence to support SOX, SOC2, HIPPA etc.

Junior Information Security Engineer

LEAP Dev | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Junior Information Security Engineer, you will monitor security dashboards and alerts, respond to information security events, create new ways to solve existing security issues. Develop automation scripts to handle and track systems, perform vulnerability testing, risk analysis and security assessments.

Network Security Specialist

ValueLabs | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will design and implement network security architecture for enterprise network environments, including zero-trust networks. Develop and maintain expertise in network security protocols, including TCP/IP, DNS, and HTTP. Conduct security assessments and risk analyses to identify vulnerabilities and develop mitigation strategies.

Principal Cyber Threat Hunter (GCS)

RBC | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Cyber Threat Hunter (GCS), you will create detection engineering solutions to proactively identify and mitigate sophisticated threat actors (APTs/UNCs) and insider threats. Analyze, research and reverse engineer Tactics Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) and malware samples to create detections based on industry leading frameworks such as MITRE ATT&CK. Improve security posture and resilience against attacks by simulating attack scenarios using automated adversary emulation tools/breach and attack simulation tools.

SAP Security and GRC Expert

Teva Pharmaceuticals | India | On-site – View job details

As a SAP Security and GRC Expert, you will implement and maintain user access controls (roles, profiles, authorizations) based on the principle of least privilege. Participate in user provisioning and de-provisioning processes. Analyze security logs and identify potential security risks and vulnerabilities. Assist with security audits and ensure compliance with internal security policies and industry regulations (e.g., SOX, HIPAA). Support the development and implementation of security best practices for SAP systems.

Security Engineer

Avrioc Technologies | UAE| On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will monitor and analyse Endpoint security events, including but not limited to malicious apps, device compromise, host-based attacks, and data breaches. Respond to and investigate security incidents observed from SIEM solutions and individual security devices ensuring a timely and effective resolution. Use threat intelligence and security best practices to proactively identify new and emerging threats and attack patterns and further action on the identified IOCs.

Security Risk Specialist

Worldline | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Risk Specialist, you will monitor and contribute to the further development of security risk management and internal control system tools, systems, and processes. You will also monitor compliance with local and industry-specific regulations (PCI DSS, ISO27001, CROE, etc.) and implement required measures. Additionally, you will conduct periodic audits of internal data and network security controls to validate their effectiveness, identify risks, and promote continuous improvement.

Senior Cyber Security Analyst – Cloud Security

NVIDIA | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Analyst – Cloud Security, you will educate our organization on cybersecurity guidelines for cloud computing and assist in developing security solutions that promote effective implementation of these practices. Engage in shaping and articulating Nvidia’s cloud security strategy and vision by staying informed about emerging trends and threats in cloud security. Assist in defining and implementing cloud security policies, standards, and procedures, ensuring alignment with industry standards.

Senior Cyber Security and Resilience Engineer

European Investment Bank | Luxembourg | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security and Resilience Engineer, you will contribute to the definition of the EIB’s IT Security strategy and policies for IT cyber resilience. Develop EIB’s Cyber Resiliency program elements in order to ensure that IT security policies, procedures and initiatives are properly designed and implemented. Lead development of detailed high availability and disaster recovery architectures for applications and systems in environments with multiple data centres, cloud-based solutions, and technology platforms.

Senior Engineer (Security & Identity)

Versent | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Engineer (Security & Identity), you will deploy, configure, and maintain IAM solutions for our customers but not limited to IAM platforms, SSO and MFA. Perform regular reviews and updates to ensure the ongoing efficiency and security of deployed solutions. Oversee the administration of Identity and Access Management (IDAM) solutions, encompassing the incorporation of new services within multi-cloud environments.

Threat Detection and Response Analyst

Vanderbilt University Medical Center | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Detection and Response Analyst, you will conduct cyber threat intelligence, computer and network intrusion detection, incident response, and cybersecurity forensic investigations under occasional guidance. Conduct small and medium scale threat analysis for the environment. Troubleshoot and resolve complex security issues. Implement small and medium technology.

Threat Hunter

CyberProof | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat Hunter, you will drive hunting and analysis against the available dataset to look for indicators of security breaches. Design and implement data mining techniques to extract meaningful insights from large data sets. Perform analysis on data sets from various sources including, network, endpoint, and cloud environments.