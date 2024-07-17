Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 17, 2024

Adversary Emulation Team Member

Australian Federal Police | Australia | On-site – View job details

As an Adversary Emulation Team Member you will participate in testing and assessment activities in both domestic and international settings. You will gain exposure to a wide array of technologies and provide trusted advice to system owners and stakeholders, translating technical concepts into actionable insights and recommendations.

Cloud Security Architect, Mandiant, Cloud and Infrastructure

Google | UAE | Remote – View job details

As a Security Architect, you will be responsible for developing and overseeing a on-premises and cloud computing strategy for company’s customers, as well as responding to on-premises and cloud-related breaches. You will apply your on-premises and cloud security skills, identity and access management, cloud network architecture, security hardening, and logging enforcement skills to assist clients with architecture, containment and remediation work-streams.

Cloud Security Engineer

Satispay | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will enhance and sustain robust security solutions for cloud monitoring, vulnerability remediation, and incident detection to safeguard environments effectively. Continuously monitor cloud infrastructure, promptly respond to security incidents, and mitigate potential threats to maintain high security standards.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

Cybersecurity Analyst II

PPLSI | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Analyst II, you will drive complex investigations and conduct deep analysis of security events, across various company security platforms, focused on rapid containment and remediation. Run security incident response (IR) activities, triaging through recovery/closure. Perform threat hunting activities when not involved in IR activities. Track industry cybersecurity attacks and vulnerabilities and work proactively to address cyber risks.

Cybersecurity Engineer – Cloud

GM Financial | USA | Hybrid – View job details

The Cybersecurity Engineer – Cloud is responsible for developing, deploying, monitoring, tuning, evaluating, reporting, and maintaining systems and procedures; and to identify and mitigate threats to the corporate network, corporate assets and corporate users.

Cyber Security Analyst

Axians Hrvatska | Croatia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will investigate or triage of cyber security incidents within the SOC & SIEM platform. Research and monitor security-related log sources to help identify threats to networks, systems and data. Perform basic malware analysis and forensic analysis of network activity, hard drives and storage.

Cyber Security Engineer

Bank of England | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will manage and maintain the platforms, applications and security systems that deliver infrastructure security services to the Bank, with specific emphasis on endpoint security and web proxies. You will also maintain, develop and improve the tools, processes and procedures for which they are responsible, to meet changing business and team requirements.

Cyber Security Incident Response Manager

Hapag-Lloyd | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Incident Response Manager, you will lead and manage company’s incident response strategy, plans, capabilities, activities, and improvements. Operate as incident response handler, direction technology teams and other stakeholder teams during an incident, to include incident containment, evidence gathering and preservation, assist in the identification of remedial steps and actions.

Cyber Security Specialist

GHGSat | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will design, implement, and maintain network security solutions, including firewalls, intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS), and VPNs. Ensure compliance with SOC2, ISO 27001, and other relevant regulatory requirements. Conduct risk assessments and implement mitigation strategies to address identified vulnerabilities.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst SOC Expert

Renault Group | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will be responsible for gathering, analysing, and disseminating intelligence related to cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and risks to protect the Renault Group assets and infrastructure. You will collaborate with various teams to enhance the Renault Group security posture and proactively identify potential threats.

Data Privacy Specialist

Maya | Philippines | Hybrid – View job details

As a Data Privacy Specialist you will support the conduct of privacy impact and vendor risk assessments. Contribute to the operationalization of privacy and data protection policies and standards. Work on addressing privacy alerts and issues in collaboration with the team. Collaborate with various product and business groups across the company, providing support and advice on privacy and security requirements.

Detection Engineering Specialist

Community Health Systems | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Detection Engineer Specialist, you will lead the design and implementation of SIEM solutions, ensuring they meet the organization’s security requirements and industry best practices. Lead the development and implementation of advanced detection strategies to identify potential security threats and vulnerabilities. Perform advanced threat detection, analysis, and correlation using various detection tools and techniques to identify and mitigate security threats.

Expert Cyber Penetration Tester

SkyePoint Decisions | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an Expert Cyber Penetration Tester, you will support the Department of State Red Cell Team by performing and leading penetration tests to assess the security of customer systems. Identify vulnerabilities and develop recommended remediations to satisfy mandated NIST 800 -53 security controls. Report and demonstrate findings to system owners and engineers. Maintain Red Cell infrastructure. Develop or modify tools to automate discovery or exploitation.

Information Security Engineer

NIO | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Engineer, you will design, implement and maintain secure on-prem/cloud systems, networks and infrastructures. Design and manage an actionable and tailored vulnerability management program. Perform security risk assessments and identify risk mitigation for new projects, applications, and onboarding of new vendors or other third parties.

Linux Security Engineer

Osmium | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Linux Security Engineer, you will design, implement and configuredifferent platform security components and features for different HW architectures in the aerospace sector. Define, integrate and run security hardening tests of an embedded Linux system. Support the cybersecurity team on specific Linux-related security aspects in the context of customers projects or missions

Information Security Specialist

Nikon Europe | Netherlands | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Specialist, you will be responsible for centralized planning, development, and implementation of information management policies, as well as cybersecurity measures. Monitor information related laws such as GDPR and AI law. Help prevent security incidents, and assess the implementation status, including system security review and diagnosis.

Penetration Tester

Cyber-Hive | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform penetration testing on physical devices to identify vulnerabilities in network protocols. Analyze and exploit vulnerabilities in embedded systems and network protocols. Conduct red team exercises to simulate advanced persistent threats (APTs). Develop and execute advanced attack strategies to evaluate the security posture of an organization.

Penetration Tester

Protos Networks | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform security assessments of client infrastructure from an internal and external perspective to identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and potential entry points for malicious actors. Assess the security of web applications, including identifying vulnerabilities such as SQL injection, cross-site scripting and authentication flaws.

Security Engineer – Cloud Threat Modeling

Right Balance | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Security Engineer – Cloud Threat Modeling, you will conduct thorough threat modeling for cloud-based components on AWS and Azure, identifying and mitigating potential security vulnerabilities. Implement and maintain a good security posture within CI/CD pipelines, ensuring automation of security checks. Develop and manage infrastructure as code using Terraform, adhering to industry best practices.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

H.B. Fuller | USA | Hybrid – View job details

The Senior Cybersecurity Engineer has primary responsibility in the development, monitoring, evaluation, and maintaining of systems and procedures necessary to protect host and network systems from unauthorized access and security threats and focus on protection of sensitive information.

Senior Engineer – Security Architecture & Engineering [CFC]

CPX | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Engineer – Security Architecture & Engineering [CFC], you will develop and maintain security architecture frameworks, standards, and guidelines to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets. Co-ordinate with various vendors, other customer teams and business stakeholders on work related to design and setup activities at different stages of a technical project.

Threat Researcher – Web Security

Arkose Labs | India | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat Researcher, you will conduct in-depth threat intelligence assessments to identify potential threats, vulnerabilities, and risks. Research commercial and open source threat actor tools and provide actionable recommendations. Utilize SQL to query and extract data relevant to security threats on company’s platform. Develop and maintain basic dashboards for real-time threat monitoring and reporting.