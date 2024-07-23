10 fintech companies to watch in 2024

The fintech market is experiencing a swift transformation driven by emerging technologies like Open Finance and GenAI, as highlighted by Juniper Research. This evolution is compounded by intense competition to become customers’ preferred choice, making the market more competitive and unpredictable than ever.

Amidst economic pressures and fierce competition across nearly all sectors, fintech vendors must prioritize solutions that address critical pain points and deliver tangible benefits rather than relying on speculative advancements.

Here’s our list of 10 companies with big plans.

Italy, CEO: Andrea Tesei

Aptus.AI helps companies transform their end-to-end compliance process management through artificial intelligence by making legal information from various issuers digitally accessible and automating the evaluation of regulatory impacts on companies in highly regulated sectors.

Germany, CEO: Radoslav Albrecht

Bitbond is a Software-as-a-Service provider for bank-grade tokenization and digital asset technology. It offers asset tokenization technology and expertise to banks, financial intermediaries, and large issuers.

United Kingdom, CEO: Hiroki Takeuchi

GoCardless believes bank payments are the best way to pay and get paid. Collect domestic or international payments without expensive fees. Securely access data from your customers’ bank accounts to enhance your products and manage risk, with connections to over 2,300 UK and European banks.

Luxembourg, CEO: Romain Mazeries

Mangopay’s mission is to power the payment infrastructure and operations of the world’s largest and most innovative marketplaces and platforms, enabling them to construct, operate, and evolve the payment systems essential for their success. Mangopay has been helping entrepreneurs build marketplaces and crowdfunding platforms.

Saudi Arabia, CEO: Dr. Mohammed Alhussein

Mozn is a pioneering AI company that specializes in developing advanced ai products and solutions. Mozn’s technology empowers enterprises to make critical decisions by leveraging data-driven insights and innovative AI algorithms.

Israel, CEO: Alex Zeltcer

nSure.ai’s story began with a gift card platform founded in 2013, which faced a high chargeback rate in its first week. Unable to find a suitable premium payment fraud protection solution that didn’t require declining 15%-20% of legitimate shoppers, the company developed its own in-house platform. nSure.ai empowers enterprises worldwide to confidently pursue high-value digital commerce by preventing scalable fraud and accessing new customers they would not have otherwise had.

USA, CEO: Eido Gal

Riskified was founded to enhance the ecommerce experience for both merchants and consumers by adopting a tech-forward approach as traditional methods struggled to keep up with changes in shopping. Using AI, big data, and machine learning, Riskified fights fraud, protects against account takeovers, combats payment failures, and helps block abuse while maintaining consumer-friendly policies.

USA, CEO: Johnny Ayers

The company’s mission is to verify 100% of good identities in real-time and completely eliminate identity fraud on the internet. Socure has enabled millions of people who are underbanked, credit-invisible, or otherwise excluded from commercial offerings and government programs due to inaccurate, outdated identity verification, to instantly access services and benefits online.

USA, CEO: Alexander Hagerup

Vic.ai believes the world of accounting and finance is primed and ready for its digital awakening, and Vic.ai is here to make that happen. By equipping finance professionals worldwide with a new breed of tools, everyday operations can run faster, simpler, and more intelligently.

United Kingdom, CEO: Bruce Lowthers

At Paysafe, transactions are seen as more than just numbers; they are the starting point for experiences, opportunities, and accomplishments, all rooted in trust. This philosophy guides the provision of a platform for secure and seamless transactions, allowing businesses and customers alike to benefit from extensive knowledge and history in the payments industry.