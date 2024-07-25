Researchers expose GitHub Actions workflows as risky and exploitable

GitHub is an immensely popular platform, with over 100 million developers and over 90% of Fortune 100 companies utilizing it. Despite its widespread use, many GitHub Actions workflows remain insecure, often due to excessive privileges or high-risk dependencies.

In this Help Net Security video, Roy Blit, Head of Research at Legit Security, discusses a new Legit Security State of GitHub Actions Security report. The report unveils an especially concerning security posture and reveals that most workflows are insecure, overly privileged, and have risky dependencies.

The report’s key findings include: