The cost of cybersecurity burnout: Impact on performance and well-being
This article includes excerpts from recent reports we covered, providing statistics and insights into the levels of stress and burnout experienced by cybersecurity professionals.
Most cybersecurity pros took time off due to mental health issues
Hack The Box | Building a firewall against cybersecurity burnout | June 2024
- 74% of cybersecurity professionals globally say that they have taken time off due to work-related mental well-being problems, with staff reporting taking an average of 3.4 sick days per year due to work-related mental well-being problems.
- 90% of CISOs say they are concerned about the impact of stress, fatigue, and burnout on their workforce’s well-being, whereas only 47% of CEOs seem to be equally concerned about their cybersecurity teams’ stress, fatigue, and burnout on increased errors.
- 89% of cybersecurity professionals say the workload, volume of projects to deliver, and the time needed to deliver tasks are the key causes of burnout.
Cybersecurity pros change strategies to combat AI-powered threats
Deep Instinct | Voice of SecOps 2024 | June 2024
- The rise of adversarial AI is also taking a toll on cybersecurity professionals, with 66% admitting their stress levels are worse than last year and 66% saying AI is the direct cause of burnout and stress.
Cyber insurance isn’t the answer for ransom payments
Veeam | 2024 Ransomware Trends Report | June 2024
- When a cyberattack strikes, 45% of respondents reported heightened pressure on IT and security teams.
- 26% experienced a loss of productivity, while 25% encountered disruptions to internal or customer-related services.
GenAI enables cybersecurity leaders to hire more entry-level talent
Splunk | State of Security 2024: The Race to Harness AI | May 2024
- 76% of respondents say personal liability has made cybersecurity a less attractive field, and 70% have considered leaving the field due to job-related stress.
AI’s rapid growth puts pressure on CISOs to adapt to new security risks
Trellix | Mind of the CISO: Decoding the GenAI Impact | May 2024
- With cyberattacks on the rise, AI pressures mounting, and responsibilities growing, it’s no surprise 90% of CISOs find themselves under increased pressure.
- The primary driver of increased stress levels is the cybersecurity skills gaps and the need to recruit new employees with AI experience and knowledge (48%), and 38% of CISOs reported increased stress levels over the requirement to train current employees on AI.
Human error still perceived as the Achilles’ heel of cybersecurity
Proofpoint | 2024 Voice of the CISO | May 2024
- In 2024, 53% of CISOs admitted to burnout compared to 60% last year, while 66% feel they face excessive expectations, a steady increase from 61% last year and 49% in 2022.
IT and security professionals demand more workplace flexibility
Ivanti | 2024 Everywhere Work Report | April 2024
- 23% of IT professionals say a colleague has resigned due to burnout.
Unlocking GenAI’s full potential through work reinvention
Accenture | Work, workforce, workers: Reinvented in the age of generative AI | January 2024
- While 95% of workers see value in working with GenAI, 60% are also concerned about job loss, stress and burnout.
Budget cuts take a toll on IT decision makers’ mental health
Integrity360 | Integrity360 Report | January 2024
- 60% of IT decision-makers agreed that budget cuts have negatively impacted their mental health and wellbeing,
- 63% of those surveyed noted that their work within the cybersecurity industry increased their stress and anxiety.