Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 31, 2024

Cloud Security Architect

Precisely | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Cloud Security Architect, you will be responsible for the design and architecture of Precisely’s cloud security posture. Determine security requirements by evaluating business and product strategies, researching cloud security standards and new technologies, conducting system security and vulnerability analyses and performing risk assessments.

Cybersecurity Engineer

Electrolux Group | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will drive adoption of cybersecurity tools and best practices in software development within the Digital Experience organization. Evolve and manage Cybersecurity infrastructure components. Engineer and maintain tooling for threat modelling, security posture assessment and risk visualisation related to Electrolux Digital Products. Carry out cybersecurity reviews and propose cybersecurity improvements to Electrolux Digital Products, working together with the Digital Product teams and Senior Architects. Drive adoption of cybersecurity tools (e.g. SAST, DAST, SCA, SBOM, fuzzying) across Electrolux Digital Products.

Cyber Security Analyst

Century Aluminum | USA | On-site – View job details

The role of the Cyber Security Analyst responsibilities include monitoring, identifying, and resolving any risks or vulnerabilities to safeguard Century’s information technology network, applications, and systems from external and internal cyber security threats.







Cyber Security Specialist

Nova Scotia Power | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will conduct assessments and make recommendations for tools, artifacts and frameworks used for risk and security assessments within your specialty. Assess the enterprise infrastructure for current and potential vulnerabilities or security threats by leveraging automated security monitoring tools, conducting security assessments, and determining if anomalies are actual system compromises. Assist in conducting digital forensics by collecting computer/network-related evidence in support of policy violations, and in response to threat intelligence, law enforcement investigations, or IT audit efforts (NERC CIP, SOX, PCI, etc.).

Identity & Access Management Specialist, II

Zebra Technologies | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an Identity & Access Management Specialist, II, you will Integrate enterprise and cloud applications with single sign-on platform using industry standard protocols and MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication). Support technical integration needs (design and development) that facilitate connectivity between SSO, directory, and provisioning tools. Work on the administration and enhancement of authentication policies.

Information Security Platform Engineer II, ITC

Nike | India | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Platform Engineer II, ITC, you will Support the deployment, and ongoing maintenance of security controls that protect Nike’s systems and data. Primary focus on web proxy products and end point security. Assess, analyze, and optimize operational tasks, functions and processes. Administer and maintain endpoint security controls.

Information Security Specialist

Rakuten Asia | Singapore | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Specialist, you will maintain hardware, software and network firewalls and encryption protocols. Administer cybersecurity policies to control physical and virtual access to systems. Perform network security audits and testing and evaluate system security configurations to ensure efficacy and compliance with policies and procedures. Maintain and support ISO/IEC27001 activities. Respond to cybersecurity breaches, identifie intrusions and isolates, block and remove unauthorized access.

Information Security Specialist (Cloud Security)

Vertiv | Philippines | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Specialist (Cloud Security), you will design, deploy, and manage our cloud-based SIEM platform, ensuring comprehensive visibility into security events, alerts, and logs across all cloud services and applications. Analyze disparate security events, alerts, and logs collected by the SIEM to derive concise and meaningful insights into potential threats and vulnerabilities. Execute advanced threat hunting and analysis operations within our cloud environments, leveraging the SIEM platform to identify and mitigate sophisticated cyber threats.

IT Security Operations Specialist – DevSecOps

Zand | UAE | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Operations Specialist – DevSecOps, you will develop, implement, and manage security solutions within our DevOps infrastructure to safeguard digital banking platforms and services. Perform security code reviews and application vulnerability assessments, including static and dynamic analysis. Oversee the configuration and management of security tools such as intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDPS), web application firewalls (WAF), and security information and event management (SIEM).

Establish and enforce security policies and procedures that comply with financial regulations such as PCI DSS, UAE IA, and any other relevant standards.

Junior IT and Security Compliance Specialist

Covercy | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a Junior IT and Security Compliance Specialist, you will manage IT infrastructure for optimal performance and security, support network security, data protection, and system monitoring.

Help implement and maintain IT policies and procedures. Deploy, manage, and monitor EDR solutions.

Respond to security incidents and threats.

MDDR Manager

Varonis | USA | On-site – View job details

As an MDDR Manager, you will assist in the development, documentation, analysis, testing, and modification of Varonis’ threat detection systems, playbooks, runbooks, and MDDR team operations. Your responsibilities will include serving as a technical and operational escalation point for investigations, incidents, and other aspects of the MDDR service.

OT/ICS Cybersecurity Engineer

Jacobs | USA | On-site – View job details

As an OT/ICS Cybersecurity Engineer, you will evaluate, test, and remediate ICS/SCADA OT systems, identify vulnerabilities and propose workable solutions in close coordination with infrastructure program teams. Support cybersecurity design of OT networks through compliance with appropriate security standards.

Principal Cyber Security Engineer

Fortive | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Principal Cyber Security Engineer, you will conduct security engineering and architecture reviews to ensure compliance with best practices and standards. Design, implement, and manage secure infrastructure and cloud environments (AWS, Azure, GCP). Develop and automate security tools and processes to enhance security posture and efficiency. Implement and manage endpoint detection and response (EDR) systems. Develop and maintain SEIM infrastructure, including data collection, correlation, and alerting. Integrate and manage Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions.

Security Expert

Persist Security | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Security Expert, you will monitor security alerts from various sources, analyze and triage security incidents to determine their impact and scope. Conduct digital forensic investigations using tools such as Iris DiFR. Implement and maintain security controls, including firewalls and endpoint protection systems. Develop and maintain threat detection rules and use cases.

Security Software Engineer

Quora | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Security Software Engineer, you will design, develop, and deploy applications to monitor cloud infrastructure security and detect intrusions. Deploy open-source tools or develop in-house solutions for OS hardening, access logging & analysis. Build features or tools to ensure strong security in Quora product. Provide security guidance to engineering teams and work with the product engineer on securing customer data in compliance with regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. Drive the definition and implementation of security policies and monitor in conformance to the policies.

Senior Cyber Security Expert

TECNIMONT | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Expert, you will manage key cybersecurity solutions, including AV/EDR, SIEM, Zero Trust, Network Detection & Response, WAF, VA/PT both infrastructure and application, and DLP. Develop and integrate advanced processes based on machine learning and artificial intelligence within the security framework.

Senior Compliance Manager

MAM Legal | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Compliance Manager, you will develop, implement, and manage the company’s compliance programs. Monitor and ensure compliance with local, national, and international laws and regulations. Conduct regular audits and assessments to detect and mitigate compliance risks. Provide expert legal advice and support on compliance-related issues. Design and deliver compliance training programs for employees. Liaise with regulatory authorities and ensure timely reporting and documentation. Investigate and resolve compliance issues and breaches.

Senior Cyber Threat Hunter

Experian | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Threat Hunter, you will develop and execute comprehensive threat hunting plans based on threat intelligence gathered from various sources. Ensure strategies to evolving cyber threats and attack vectors. Develop and refine advanced hunt queries and relevant detections that will drive CFC Threat detection Engineering use cases, contribute to continuous improvement of proactive identification, and enhance response to evolving security threats. Closely monitor the evolving threat landscape, critical vulnerabilities, threat actors, threat campaigns and threat actor TTPs, anticipating new attack vectors and adjusting threat hunting strategies accordingly.

Senior Security Architect

Aiven | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Architect, you will design and aid in implementation of security controls and guardrails in company’s cloud-based platforms and services. Review designs of new products and features at regular architectural review meetings in collaboration with engineering and architecture teams

Collaborate with engineering and operations teams to design and implement security best practices and projects.

SOC Engineer

TEKsystems | Japan | Hybrid – View job details

As a SOC Engineer, you will configure and manage security tools such as EDR, SIEM Operation, network firewall, VPN, IDS/IPS. Monitor network traffic, system logs, and security events for potential threats. Perform incident response and vulnerability management, including assessing security alerts, evaluating potential impacts, and applying security patches. Implement processes and regulations by creating operation models and playbooks.

Threat Hunter/Threat Intel Analyst

Armis | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Threat Hunter/Threat Intel Analyst, you will configure tools and detect patterns/outliers within client environments matching tactics, techniques or procedures (TTPs) of known threat actors, malware or other unusual or suspicious behaviors. Conduct cyber hunts in support of identifying emerging threats on behalf of multiple clients, often operating as a lead investigator.

Vulnerability Remediation Assistant Manager

KPMG Lower Gulf | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Vulnerability Remediation Assistant Manager, you will direct the technical processes involved in remediating cloud workloads, specifically focusing on virtual machines and container environments using blue-green deployment methodologies. Administer and optimize the use of vulnerability remediation tools to streamline vulnerability management operations. Innovate and implement automated process for vulnerability remediation that reduce manual intervention and elevate the security posture.