Cyber Threat Intelligence Capability Maturity Model (CTI-CMM) released

A partnership of 28 industry leaders serving public and private organizations across the vendor and consumer community volunteered their time, effort, and experience to launch the first version of the Cyber Threat Intelligence Capability Maturity Model (CTI-CMM), designed as the first-of-its-kind vendor agnostic and universally applicable resource to support organizations of all shapes and sizes across the CTI industry.

“Advising numerous clients globally, I have observed a consistent need for an outcome-focused model for cyber intelligence programs. The CTI-CMM bridges the gap to help CTI programs create impactful and demonstrable value for their organization,” said Colin Connor, CTI Services Manager at IBM X-Force.

The all-volunteer team behind the CTI-CMM is a powerhouse of professionals representing various sectors, geographic regions, backgrounds and experiences. These leaders from Intel 471, IBM, Kroger, Venation, Mandiant, IntL8, Regfast, Trellix, Autodesk, Centre for Cybersecurity Belgium (CCB), Northwave Cyber Security, Workday, Marsh McLennan, Signify, Tidal Cyber, and many more, have come together to elevate cyber threat intelligence across the industry through their collective knowledge and experiences. Their diverse expertise ensures the credibility and robustness of the CTI-CMM. Together, they defined the following values and principles to support the CTI community moving forward: