RustScan: Open-source port scanner

RustScan is an open-source port scanner designed for speed and versatility. It combines a sleek interface with the power to adapt and improve over time.

With RustScan’s Adaptive Learning, the tool continually optimizes its performance, making it the most efficient port scanner available. Discover open ports in seconds, and leverage the flexible scripting engine, supporting Python, Lua, and Shell, to enhance your scanning capabilities.

Key features

Scans all 65,000 ports in 3 seconds.

Full scripting engine support. Automatically pipe results into Nmap, or use scripts to do whatever you want.

RustScan improves the more you use it. No bloated machine learning here, just basic maths.

IPv6, CIDR, file input and more.

Automatically pipes ports into Nmap.

Download and install

RustScan is available for free on GitHub.

Docker is the recommended way to install RustScan. This is because:

It has a high open file descriptor limit, which is one of the main problems with RustScan. Now you don’t have to fiddle around trying to understand your OS.

It works on all systems, regardless of OS. Even Windows, which doesn’t have official support.

The Docker image uses the latest build from Cargo. This means that you will always be using the latest version.

No need to install Rust, Cargo, or Nmap.

Must read: