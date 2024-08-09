New infosec products of the week: August 9, 2024

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from: Rapid7, AppOmni, Contrast Security, Elastic, Cequence Security, Veza, ArmorCode, and EndorLabs.

Rapid7 releases Command Platform, unified attack defense and response

Rapid7 launched its Command Platform, a unified threat exposure, detection, and response platform. It allows customers to integrate their critical security data to provide a unified view of vulnerabilities, exposures, and threats from endpoint to cloud to close security gaps and prevent attacks.





AppOmni unveils SaaS-aware ITDR capabilities

AppOmni announced a series of technology advances to deliver identity and threat detection (ITDR) capabilities to protect SaaS environments. The newest capabilities complement traditional ITDR and identity and access management (IAM) solutions from Identity Providers (IdPs) such as Okta, and collectively help security professionals build SaaS security that boosts defenses while further reducing alert fatigue.





Contrast Security ADR enables teams to identify vulnerabilities, detect threats, and stop attacks

Contrast Security introduced Application Detection and Response (ADR), which empowers security teams to identify vulnerabilities, detect threats, and stop attacks that target custom applications and APIs.





Elastic automates SIEM data onboarding with Automatic Import

Elastic is accelerating the adoption of AI-driven security analytics by automating SIEM data onboarding with Automatic Import. This new feature — the only one of its kind for a security analytics or SIEM solution — automates the development of custom data integrations.





Cequence Unified API Protection defends against attacks targeting AI applications

Cequence introduced advancements to its Unified API Protection (UAP) platform, specifically tailored to support the secure use of AI applications like Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs). Cequence’s solutions protect applications deployed in the cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments, and also support serverless environments, ensuring security posture.





Veza introduces Access AI to streamline risk management and access control

Veza has released Access AI, a generative AI-powered solution to maintain the principle of least privilege at enterprise scale. With Access AI, security and identity teams can now use an AI-powered chat-like interface to understand who can take what action on data, prioritize risky or unnecessary access, and remove risky access quickly for both human and machine identities.





AI Remediation by ArmorCode reduces DevSecOps friction and accelerates security fixes

ArmorCode has launched AI Remediation in its ArmorCode ASPM Platform to help resolve security issues faster, put security expertise in the hands of developers, and reduce DevSecOps friction.





Endor Labs launches Upgrade Impact Analysis and Magic Patches for SCA market

Endor Labs unveiled two capabilities, Upgrade Impact Analysis and Endor Magic Patches, that fix an expensive and time-consuming problem in the Software Composition Analysis (SCA) market.



