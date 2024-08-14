Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 14, 2024

Cloud Security Specialist

EPAM Systems | Chile | Remote

As a Cloud Security Specialist, you will be responsible for creating and maintaining security policies and assisting in the implementation and automation of security solutions within cloud environments. Assist in CSPM tool testing and scoring and CSPM strategic tool implementation. Create and maintain Logic Apps for automation of responses and tickets and create KPI reporting. upport GIS Engineering initiatives.

Cloud Security Specialist

KMS Lighthouse | Israel | On-site

As a Cloud Security Specialist, you will design, implement, and manage Azure and Microsoft 365 security solutions. Monitor security alerts, lead incident response, and conduct regular assessments. Ensure compliance with ISO 27001, SOC2 Type II and NIST standards.

Cyber Security Architect

Ryerson | USA | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will review security infrastructure from scratch or update existing systems in response to ongoing changes in the security landscape, including new risks and adherence to applicable regulations. Identify security design gaps in existing and proposed architectures and recommend changes or enhancements. Assist in responding to security-related incidents and provided comprehensive remedial solutions and analysis.







Cyber Security Engineer

Poppi Technologies | Italy | Poppi Technologies

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will Define and monitor security requirements for applications and infrastructures. Implement DevSecOps strategies to integrate security into the software development lifecycle. Define policies and best practices to ensure high quality standards in terms of IT security and put in place strategies and infrastructures to ensure their enforcement. Take part in code reviews and static analysis to identify and mitigate security vulnerabilities.

Cyber Security Network Engineer

Mitsubishi Chemical Europe | Germany | On-site

As a Cyber Security Network Engineer, you will be responsible for the support, administation, planning and further development of the Cisco network infrastructure (LAN/WLAN) as well as the European WAN, the firewall, VPN and security systems. Analysis, design, implementation and support of complex network and system solutions with a focus on Information Security and in cloud environments. Proposal of cybersecurity concepts.

Cyber Security Manager – Vulnerability Management

PwC Middle East | UAE | On-site

As a Cyber Security Manager – Vulnerability Management, you will develop and maintain a comprehensive vulnerability management program, including regular vulnerability assessments, mitigate potential security threats. Develop, implement, and maintain policies, procedures, and tools for vulnerability management and response. Adjust vulnerability management strategies based on current threat landscapes. Ensure compliance with legal, regulatory, and internal policy requirements related to cybersecurity.

Cyber Security Specialist

CYCL (powered by Bugsec) | Israel | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will create new detection mechanisms for both cloud and on-premises environments. Lead security incident response efforts in a cross-functional environment, ensuring timely and effective incident resolution. Lead threat-hunting activities and analytics. Develop and enhance Incident Response initiatives to bolster Bugsec’s/CYCL’s capabilities in responding to and remediating security incidents.

Cyber Security Test Automation Engineer

Luxoft | Italy | Remote

As a Cyber Security Test Automation Engineer, you will be responsible for reviewing, analyzing, and creating cybersecurity test cases, validating threat modeling reports. You will lead and execute automotive penetration and fuzz testing activities, automotive V&v activities. perform, review, and validate threat analysis and risk assessment (TARA) and threat modeling activities. lead and execute the selection, creation, and maintenance of security testing environment and infrastructure.

Engineer – IT Patch Management

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas | USA | On-site

As an Engineer – IT Patch Management, you will ensure that device patching is planned, tested thoroughly and deployed with minimum service disruption while meeting Corporate IT and Cyber Security standards. Troubleshoot and resolve SCCM client health issues that prevent patches from automatically installing. Monitor workstation patch compliance and manually install patches in order to meet Corporate IT standards. Monitor server patch compliance and manually intervene to install patches during scheduled server maintenance window.

Head of Data Security and Compliance

Mappa | Latin America | Remote

As a Head of Data Security and Compliance, you will ensure compliance with ISO, SOC 2, GDPR , Mexico, Ecuador, California and other relevant data privacy laws in the USA and Latam, developing and implementing policies, procedures, and controls to meet the requirements. Lead incident response efforts, including managing data breach incidents, coordinating investigations, and executing data breach notification procedures in accordance with GDPR and other applicable regulations.

Head of Global Cybersecurity Security Operations Centers

Volvo Group | Sweden | On-site

As a Head of Global Cybersecurity Security Operations Centers, you will Develop and implement SOC and IR strategies and processes that meet the needs of the organization globally. Lead the design, development, testing, and maintenance of SOC and IR systems and processes. Manage the SOC and IR management team globally, providing leadership, guidance, and support to ensure successful delivery of programs and services.

Industrial Cybersecurity Expert

Siemens Energy | Germany | On-site

As an Industrial Cybersecurity Expert, you will define secure manufacturing principles and support the development of secure manufacturing IT and OT infrastructure. Translate IT/OT governance policies and controls into customized implementation measures. Define the cybersecurity needs and demands from the factories.

Information Security Analyst

Jumia Group | Egypt | On-site

As an Information Security Analyst, you will contribute to the improvement of processes and procedures by analyzing process performance data and measures, comparing process performance against performance targets, reporting process performance information, and recommending changes to processes, performance measures and/or targets to maximize process performance.

Information Security Manager

Whizmo | UAE | On-site

As an Information Security Manager, you will develop, enforce, and govern security policies to protect critical data, information, and knowledge assets. Develop and monitor a strategic, comprehensive enterprise information security and IT risk management program. Prepare, review, improve, and govern the company’s information security policy, information security risk management policy, and supporting policies and procedures.

Information Security Specialist – Red Team Operator

TD | Canada | Hybrid

As an Information Security Specialist – Red Team Operator, you will conduct penetration testing for network, system, application, mobile, traditional web and wireless. Ensure technology, processes, and governance are in place to monitor, detect, prevent, and react to both current and emerging technology / security threats against TDBG’s business. Define / develop / implement / manage standards, policies, procedures, and solutions that mitigate risk and maximize security, availability of service, efficiency and effectiveness.

Nuclear Cybersecurity Analyst

NextEra Energy | USA | On-site

As a Nuclear Cybersecurity Analyst, you will ensure defensive strategies inclusive of all component programs and agency interfaces are current to real world threats. Ensure physical security strategy and its implementation through the security work force remains current and effective. Monitor Anti-Virus (AV Protection), Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) systems, in protection of DCS/ICS process control BCA Asset activities.

Penetration Tester (Red Team)

Silotech Group | USA | On-site

As a Penetration Tester (Red Team), you will conduct penetration testing and Red Team operations using standardized tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to identify system vulnerabilities within the VA network. Collaborate with cybersecurity analysts and project managers to prepare operational plans and ensure meticulous execution of security assessments. Ensure compliance with federal cybersecurity regulations and standards during all testing activities.

Security Architect

Ledger | France | Hybrid

As a Security Architect, you will develop and and integrate cybersecurity designs for systems and networks with security requirements. Conduct proofs of concept and implement security solutions. Develop cybersecurity architecture guidelines and ensure systems that are acquired or developed are consistent with those designs. Perform security reviews, identify gaps in security architecture and develop a security risk management plan for the infrastructure (Cloud, IT and on-perm). Perform threat modelling with teams to ensure architecture is developed securely.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Kastech Software Solutions Group | Canada | On-site

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will recommend and test security controls within applications using both automated and manual techniques. Perform web application vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. Perform Cloud security testing and configuration validation across major cloud platforms including Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and AWS. Conduct security testing for mobile operating systems and applications.

Senior Manager, Cloud Security Operations

Vanguard | Japan | Remote

As a Senior Manager, Cloud Security Operations, you will oversee the development and delivery of IT security standards and best practices, to conduct formal incident investigations, lead advanced incident handling scenarios including internal and external data breaches, abnormal network and host activity, and assess risk derived from a platform or data-lake. Design and implement cyber security and operations procedures, tasks and reports. Identify process gaps and recommend solutions to improve workflow and mitigate risk.

Senior Security Specialist

Kyndryl | Italy | On-site

As a Senior Security Specialist, you will act as the subject matter expert for security issues, events/incidents. Analyze IT security requirements, define and propose potential solutions. Install a setup security solutions like SIEM, Firewall, UTM, IDS/IPS, WAF, eMail Security, DLP, … Setup system hardening solutions. Apply security patches or recommended configurations to respond or recover to a security vulnerability or attack.

SOC Operator

Span | Croatia | On-site

As a SOC Operator, you will triage and analyze security events and alerts, detect potential security threats, investigate security alerts and incidents. Handle events, alerts, and incidents. Manage and support log collection, security scanning, intrusion detection, content filtering, and other security-related systems.