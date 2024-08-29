Why ransomware attackers target Active Directory

Ransomware attacks have surged 78% year-over-year, affecting various sectors and organizations and significantly impacting supply chains.

In this Help, Net Security video, Craig Birch, Technology Evangelist, and Principal Security Engineer at Cayosoft, discusses the rise of ransomware attacks, why attackers often target Microsoft Active Directory and best practices to limit the impact of such attacks.

Microsoft Active Directory, the core identity and access system in over 90% of enterprises, has become a prime target for attackers due to its critical role in organizational operations. Attackers use AD for reconnaissance, lateral movement, and privilege escalation, effectively obtaining the “keys to the kingdom.”