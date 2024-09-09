Phishing in focus: Disinformation, election and identity fraud

The frequency of phishing attacks is rising as attackers increasingly utilize AI to execute more scams than ever before.

In this Help Net Security video, Abhilash Garimella, Head Of Research at Bolster, discusses how phishing scams are now being hosted in the U.S. at nearly twice the rate compared to 2023, and this trend is only accelerating.

Bolster’s researchers identified packages of voter data stolen over the past decade, available for sale on the dark web and used by threat actors to create fake identification cards, potentially leading to identity theft or voter fraud.